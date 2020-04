CBS3 Celebrates National Pet Day Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:49s - Published now National Pet Day is about helping animals who may not have a home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

CBS3 Celebrates National Pet Day AS WE SAY GOOD-BYE TO YOU ONTHIS SATURDAY, A CELEBRATIONOVERFARRY FAMILY MEMBERS BECAUSEIT'S NATIONAL PET DAY.NATIONAL PET DAY IS ACTUALLYABOUT HELPING ANIMALS WHO MAYNOT HAVE A HOME AND DURING THEPANDEMIC IT'S A GREAT TIME TOFOSTER, ADOPT OR JUST DONATE TOA LOCAL SHELTER.OF COURSE CELEBRATE THE BONDTHAT YOU HAVE WITH YOUR PET, BUTLET'S ALSO MAKE SURE THAT OTHERANALYSIS ANIMALS LIVINGS BESTLIVES AS WELL.QUICK SHOUT OUT OUR PRODUCESPETS, JOANNE, CHEIRIA, JUNIOR,MONTH MONTGOMERY GORMING BE.AND SPEAKING OF PETS CBS-3 THISIS MY DAUGHTER LUNA, SHE IS ALSOA RESCUE, SAY AROUND HERE ADOPTDON'T SHOP.LET ME TELL YOU THAT DOG ISLIVING HER BEST LIFE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this