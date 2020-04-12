Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Grateful PM Boris Johnson Thanks NHS: 'It Could Have Gone Either Way'

A Grateful PM Boris Johnson Thanks NHS: 'It Could Have Gone Either Way'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
A Grateful PM Boris Johnson Thanks NHS: 'It Could Have Gone Either Way'

A Grateful PM Boris Johnson Thanks NHS: 'It Could Have Gone Either Way'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday tweeted a video of effusive thanks to the National Health Service.

Reuters reports Johnson said “it could have gone either way” for him while he was in hospital being treated for COVID-19 last week.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Johnson tweeted this video shortly after it was announced he had been discharged from St Thomas’ hospital in London.

He thanked everyone in Britain for following social distancing guidelines.

He added he believed the efforts being made by the whole nation were worth it.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.