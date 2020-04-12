A Grateful PM Boris Johnson Thanks NHS: 'It Could Have Gone Either Way'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday tweeted a video of effusive thanks to the National Health Service.

Reuters reports Johnson said “it could have gone either way” for him while he was in hospital being treated for COVID-19 last week.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Johnson tweeted this video shortly after it was announced he had been discharged from St Thomas’ hospital in London.

He thanked everyone in Britain for following social distancing guidelines.

He added he believed the efforts being made by the whole nation were worth it.