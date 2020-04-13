Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Queen Elizabeth's message of hope

Queen Elizabeth's message of hope

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Queen Elizabeth's message of hope
Queen Elizabeth's message of hope on Easter Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eri_eltaeb

Erika Eltäeb @RoyalFamily The Queen Elizabeth is not my sovereign nor I’m big fan of her, however during these struggling times… https://t.co/lSHrdTrScV 13 minutes ago

Gabriel49203629

Teebabz RT @cnni: Queen Elizabeth II is using her Easter message to encourage hope in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, saying it "will not ove… 47 minutes ago

sajid_monsoori

Sajid Monsoori RT @DeccanHerald: In the first such message of its kind, the 93-year-old monarch and head of the Church of England, said the occasion marks… 2 hours ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald In the first such message of its kind, the 93-year-old monarch and head of the Church of England, said the occasion… https://t.co/PV2wy0K5hl 2 hours ago

E_M_Elizabeth

Emily E. RT @RoyalFamily: The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark… 2 hours ago

JesusCh74513211

Jesus Christ Queen Elizabeth offers Easter message of hope in the face of coronavirus https://t.co/AbWyZbcFxR 2 hours ago

cavanvalut

JR RT @CBSNews: "Coronavirus will not overcome us": Queen Elizabeth offers words of hope in first-ever Easter message https://t.co/eqy8hi55eI… 3 hours ago

FlorenceOnochie

Florence Onochie Queen Elizabeth’s Easter Message: “As dark as death can be-particularly for those suffering with grief-light and li… https://t.co/8eXwPuj2Y2 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.