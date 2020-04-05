Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Queen tells nation – if we remain united we will overcome coronavirus

Queen tells nation – if we remain united we will overcome coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 04:34s - Published < > Embed
Queen tells nation – if we remain united we will overcome coronavirus

Queen tells nation – if we remain united we will overcome coronavirus

The Queen has delivered a message of hope to the nation, saying if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak “we will over come it”.

The head of state warned the country, in lockdown for almost two weeks and with thousands dead after contracting Covid-19, “may have more still to endure”.

But she echoed the words of Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynne’s Second World anthem, when she said “we will meet again”.

In a rare televised address to the country and Commonwealth the Queen sounded a positive note after what has been an unsettling period, saying “We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SharonMadwife

Shazza 💚 RT @ShropshireStar: The Queen has delivered a message of hope to the nation, saying if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of the c… 1 minute ago

PA

PA Media The Queen has delivered a message of hope to the nation, saying if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of t… https://t.co/Suc6w9DrEW 2 minutes ago

DaynaF_Star

Dayna Farrington RT @ExpressandStar: The Queen has delivered a message of hope to the nation, saying if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of the c… 12 minutes ago

ExpressandStar

Express & Star The Queen has delivered a message of hope to the nation, saying if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of t… https://t.co/KazYkkzOL7 23 minutes ago

ShropshireStar

Shropshire Star The Queen has delivered a message of hope to the nation, saying if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of t… https://t.co/gV3HIdKYk7 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.