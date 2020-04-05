Queen tells nation – if we remain united we will overcome coronavirus

The Queen has delivered a message of hope to the nation, saying if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak “we will over come it”.

The head of state warned the country, in lockdown for almost two weeks and with thousands dead after contracting Covid-19, “may have more still to endure”.

But she echoed the words of Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynne’s Second World anthem, when she said “we will meet again”.

In a rare televised address to the country and Commonwealth the Queen sounded a positive note after what has been an unsettling period, saying “We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us.”