Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tucson zip code with highest COVID-19 cases

Tucson zip code with highest COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Tucson zip code with highest COVID-19 cases
AZDHS releases new information about COVID-19 case demographics.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tucson zip code with highest COVID-19 cases

HOPE YOU HAD A GREAT EASTERSUNDAY.I AM ZACH CRENSHAW IN FORDANIELLE LERNER TONIGHT.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JavierduranEl

J. Duran RT @LangCapProject: COVID-19 cases by zip code in Arizona. Some of zip codes with the highest counts are areas with large Latinx population… 1 hour ago

JasmineADemers

Jasmine Demers The state health department just released new data showing COVID-19 cases by zip code. The zip code with the highes… https://t.co/aTzvB4Ny9W 6 hours ago

LangCapProject

LangCapitalProject COVID-19 cases by zip code in Arizona. Some of zip codes with the highest counts are areas with large Latinx popula… https://t.co/9WqOIDTjqJ 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.