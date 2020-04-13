Dr. Fauci Says Gradual Reopening Of U.S. 'Not A Light Switch,' Depends On Situation Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:20s - Published now Dr. Fauci Says Gradual Reopening Of U.S. 'Not A Light Switch,' Depends On Situation In a message on Easter Sunday, President Trump said he hopes can get back together soon. Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's possible the country could begin a gradual reopening as early as May, but it won't be a one-size-fits-all approach. (4-12-2020) 0

