Dr. Fauci Says Gradual Reopening Of U.S. 'Not A Light Switch,' Depends On Situation

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Dr. Fauci Says Gradual Reopening Of U.S. 'Not A Light Switch,' Depends On Situation

Dr. Fauci Says Gradual Reopening Of U.S. 'Not A Light Switch,' Depends On Situation

In a message on Easter Sunday, President Trump said he hopes can get back together soon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's possible the country could begin a gradual reopening as early as May, but it won't be a one-size-fits-all approach.

(4-12-2020)

