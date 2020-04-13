Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Catholic devotees in the Philippines defy COVID-19 lockdown to carry Jesus Christ statue through streets

Catholic devotees in the Philippines defy COVID-19 lockdown to carry Jesus Christ statue through streets

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Catholic devotees in the Philippines defy COVID-19 lockdown to carry Jesus Christ statue through streets

Catholic devotees in the Philippines defy COVID-19 lockdown to carry Jesus Christ statue through streets

Catholic devotees defied the coronavirus lockdown to hold a Black Nazarene procession in Manila, the Philippines.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Catholic devotees in the Philippines defy COVID-19 lockdown to carry Jesus Christ statue through streets

Catholic devotees defied the coronavirus lockdown to hold a Black Nazarene procession in Manila, the Philippines.

In the video, worshippers from the Quiapo Church gathered in a long procession while carrying the statue of Jesus Christ on a truck on April 10.

While other gatherings around Quiapo Church were banned by the police, the procession was permitted and given assistance by soldiers.

Those who joined the procession had to follow social distancing rules so they stayed a few feet away from each other while walking.

Residents said the coronavirus pandemic has changed how religious followers commemorate Easter this year in the Philippines.

Large crowds usually cram the streets of Manila on Good Friday but footage shows how just a handful of people attended because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Philippines has enforced strict curfews, travel bans and community lockdowns to prevent the spread of the pandemic.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.