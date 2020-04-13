Catholic devotees in the Philippines defy COVID-19 lockdown to carry Jesus Christ statue through streets

Catholic devotees defied the coronavirus lockdown to hold a Black Nazarene procession in Manila, the Philippines.

In the video, worshippers from the Quiapo Church gathered in a long procession while carrying the statue of Jesus Christ on a truck on April 10.

While other gatherings around Quiapo Church were banned by the police, the procession was permitted and given assistance by soldiers.

Those who joined the procession had to follow social distancing rules so they stayed a few feet away from each other while walking.

Residents said the coronavirus pandemic has changed how religious followers commemorate Easter this year in the Philippines.

Large crowds usually cram the streets of Manila on Good Friday but footage shows how just a handful of people attended because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Philippines has enforced strict curfews, travel bans and community lockdowns to prevent the spread of the pandemic.