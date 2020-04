23abc News at 6 a.m. - April 13th, 2020

THE FUTURE FOR MANY BUSINESSESACROSS THE NATION.WHAT THE NATION'S TOP INFECTIOUSDOCTOR - ISSAYING AND WHAT WE CAN EXPECT.AND ATTEMPTS ARE MADE TOSTABILIZE A MARKET THAT HASBEEN UPENDED BY THE GLOBALPANDEMIC.HOW SAUDI ARABIA AND RUSSIASTRUCK A DEAL FOR OILPRODUCTION.PLUS ---A GROCERY DELIVERYSERVICE IS IN NEED OFEMPLOYEES.THE FEW EASY STEPS YOU NEED TOKNOW TO APPLY TO"INSTACART."GOOD MORNING... AND THANKS FORTUNING IN FOR 23ABC NEWS ATSIX A-M..

ANDCONFRONTATION WITH LAWENFORCEMENT HAS FINALLY COME TOAN END THIS MORNING..23ABC DANIELA GARRIDO IS LIVE ATTHE SCENE ON TAFT HIGHWAY..WHERE LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUND THESUSPECT.GOOD MORNING A LOT HAPPENINGOVER NIGHT THAT LED TO A SWATTEAM RESPONSE AND AN OFFICERINVOLVED SHOOTING ON THE 2900BLOCK OF TAFT HIGHWAY.THIS ALL BEGAN AT 8:30 LASTNIGHT WHEN KCSO RESPONDED TO ASHOOTING ON FLORENCE STREET.

AWOMAN WAS FOUND WITH A GUNSHOTWOUND THAT SHE DIEDFROM AT THE HOSPITAL.A SHORT TIME AFTER - AN AMBERALERT WAS ISSUED FOR AMISSING 2 YEAR OLD BOY LAST SEENIN THE AREA OF THE SHOOTING.THAT LITTLE BOY WAS LOCATEDSAFELY JUST AFTER 11 PM.AT ABOUT 11:35 PM THE SUSPECTSBELIEVED TO HAVE SHOT THE WOMANWAS LOCATED WHERE WE ARE NOW.AROUND MIDNIGHT THE SUSPECTFIRED SHOTS AT LAWENFORCEMENT AND LAW ENFORCEMENTFIRED BACK.THAT SUSPECT IS NOW DEAD ANDKCSO IS WRAPPING UP THESCENE HERE THIS MORNING..HOWEVER CARS ARE STILL BEINGTURNED AWAY FROM GOING DOWN THISSTREET.THE LANDSCAPE OF HEALTHCARE HASA DIFFERENT LOOK NOW ADAYS..

WITH MORE AND MOREPROTOCOLS BEING PUT INPLACE TO PROTECT DOCTORS..NURSES ANDMEDICAL PROFESSIONALS.THE MEDICAL OFFICES OF DRWILLIAM BAKER IN CENTRALBAKERSFIELD IS STILL SEEINGREGULAR PATIENTS..

WHILEPROTECTING IT'S STAFF FROMANYONE INFECTED WITH THECORONAVIRUS.PATIENTS ARE TRIAGED OUTSIDE THEMAIN ENTRANCEBEFORE BEING LET INTO THEBUILDING.DR. KYLE HEBER BELIEVES THE CITYAND COUNTY ARE DOING AGOOD JOB WHEN IT COMES TOCOVID-19 PATIENTS.HIS OFFICES ARE WELL STOCKED NOWTO DEAL WITH ANYONEWHO MIGHT WANDER IN WITH THEVIRUS..

BUT ONLY TIME WILLTELL IF THEY CAN RIDE IT OUT.SOT - IDENTIFY CASE SAFELY ANDKEEP OUTOF HOSPITAL, KEEP STAFF PATIENTSSAFE, TAKE CARE OF NON COVIDILLNESSES..DOES REQUIRE A LOT OF PPE..TRYING TO BE SMART ABOUT IT..HOSPITALSSTRUGGLING WEEKLY, KEEPINGSTOCKPILE OK, DON'T KNOW LOOKLIKE 2-3 WEEKS..MEANWHILE, DOING WHAT THEY CAN,USING RESOURCES AS EFFICIENTLYAS THEYHAVE...DR. HEBER ASKS ANY OF THEIRPATIENTS..

THERE IS TELE-HEALTH SERVICESAVAILABLE.AND THEY'LL HAVE A BETTER IDEAOF HOW TO TREAT YOU BEFORE YOUARRIVE.AND..

SOME OPTOMISTIC NEWS...BUSINESSESCOULD START TO GRADUALLY RE-OPEN BY MAY.

THAT'S ACCORDING TOTHE COUNTRY'S TOP DISEASEEXPERT-- DOCTOR ANTHONY FAUCI.EXPERTS SAY THAT DEPENDS ON HOWWELL WE CAN SOCIALDISTANCE...AND HOW QUICKLYHEALTH AUTHORITIES CANIDENTIFY AND ISOLATE PEOPLE WHOHAVE BEEN EXPOSED TOCOVID-19.FAUCI'S IDEA OF A 'ROLLING RE-ENTRY' WOULD BE BASED ON THEPANDEMIC STATUS IN DIFFERENTPARTS OF THE COUNTRY.ONCE THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHOARE SERIOUSLY ILLSIGNIFICANTLY GOES DOWN...FAUCISAYS OFFICIALS INTHAT AREA CAN BEGIN TO THINKABOUT WHICH BUSINESSES TOREOPEN.PRESIDENT TRUMP'S NEWCOMMUNICATIONS TEAM OFFICIALLYSTARTS ON MONDAY.KAYLEIGH MCENANY TAKES OVER ASWHITE HOUSE PRESSSECRETARY.WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF MARKMEADOWS ALSO HIRED TEAMMEMBERS ALYSSA FARAH AND BENWILLIAMSON.

THE NEW HIRESREPRESENT MEADOWS' FIRST MAJORSTAFFINGCHANGE.THEY STEP INTO THEIR NEW ROLESWITH A MAJOR TEST IN FRONT OFTHEM - THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.IT'S NOT CLEAR IF THEY WILL PLAYA LARGER ROLE IN COVID-19MESSAGING -- WHICH HAS LARGELYBEEN HANDLED BY VICEPRESIDENT PENCE'S OFFICE FOR THEPAST SIX WEEKS.THE WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONSOPERATION HASLONG DRAWN THE IRE OF MANYSENIOR STAFFERS.

FORMER WHITEHOUSE PRESS SECRETARY STEPHANIEGRISHAM SIGNED OFF ON TWITTERSUNDAY.THE WORLD'S BIGGEST ENERGYPRODUCERS ARE ENDING A BRUTALPRICE WAR.OPEC AND ITS ALLIES HAVE AGREEDTO CUT OIL PRODUCTIONBY NEARLY TEN MILLION BARRELS ADAY --THE LARGEST AMOUNT EVER.THE DEAL COMES AFTER WEEKS OFRUSSIA AND SAUDI ARABIA DRIVINGOIL PRICES DOWN TO THEIR LOWESTIN MORE THAN 18 YEARS.ON SUNDAY, THE TWO LEADERS - ANDPRESIDENT TRUMP -EXPRESSED SATISFACTION ON THEAGREEMENT.WITH LESS TRAFFIC... IT'S BEENEASIER FOR WORKERS TOMAKE ROAD REPAIRS.BUT IF TRAFFIC CONTINUES AT THISRATE... MORE ROAD PROJECTSMAY NOT BE POSSIBLE.A LOT OF FUNDING FOR ROAD WORKCOMES FROM FUEL TAXES--TOLLS-- AND OTHER DRIVER FEES.WITHOUT THAT REVENUE...THOUSANDS OF PROJECTS COULDBE DELAYED NATIONWIDE.

STATETRANSPORTATIONAGENCIES HAVE ASKED CONGRESS FORCHAINS...THE IDEA IS CATCHING ONNATIONWIDE.

THIS WEEK PANERA ISLAUNCHING A GROCERY OPTIONTHAT WILL OFFER PRODUCE--BREAD-- MILK-- EGGS... AMONGOTHER ITEMS.SUBWAY IS SELLING GROCERIES ATSELECT STORES INFIVE STATES RIGHT NOW.THE NATIONAL RESTAURANTASSOCIATION SAYS THEINDUSTRY HAS LOST 25-BILLIONDOLLARS...AND 3-MILLION JOBSSINCE MARCH FIRST.DURING THIS TIME, IT CAN BEDIFFICULT TO FIND A JOB BUTINSTACART..

A GROCERY DELIVERYSERVICE..

ACCORDING TO INSTACART, THEYBROKE A PERSONALRECORD IN CUSTOMERS IN MARCH ANDANNOUNCED THEYWERE LOOKING TO HIRE OVER 300-THOUSAND SHOPPERS INORDER TO MEET DEMAND.TO BECOME A SHOP AND DELIVEREMPLOYEE FORINSTACART, YOU MUST FIRSTDOWNLOAD THEIR PHONE APP.A VALID DRIVER'S LICENSE, PROOFOF AUTO INSURANCE, ANDGENERAL APPLICATION AREREQUIREMENTS FOR THEPOSITION.INSTACART SHOPPERS ARECONSIDERED ESSENTIALWORKERS DURING THIS TIME..IF AN APPLICATION IS ACCEPTED,A TYPICAL DAY FOR A SHOPPER WILLINCLUDE RECEIVINGORDERS WITH A GROCERY LIST,HEADING TO SUPERMARKETSSUCH AS VONS, SPROUTS, ORALBERTSONS TO SHOP FOR THESEITEMS, WAIT IN LINE AND PAYUSING THE APP BEFOREDELIVERING TO THE HOME ADDRESS.THIS POSITION ALLOWS FORFLEXIBLE HOURS AND AVERAGESBETWEEN $10 TO $17 PER HOUR.DURING THIS TIME, INSTACARTSHOPPERS HAVE REPORTEDINCREASED TIPS DURINGDELIVERIES.

FOR THOSE CONCERNEDABOUT THE VIRUS WHILE SHOPPINGIN GROCERY STORES, INSTACART ISSUPPLYING ITSSHOPPERS WITH HEALTH KITS THATINCLUDE GLOVES, MASKS, AND HANDSANITIZER.LAST MONTH, INSTACART SHOPPERSSTARTED TOSTRIKE AGAINST THE COMPANYASKING FOR BETTERSANITATION GEAR AND HAZARD PAY.ACCORDING TO THE COMPANY, THESTRIKE DID NOT AFFECTBUSINESS FOR THEM AS OF LASTMONDAY - WITH 40 PERCENT MORESHOPPERS USING THE PLATFORMCOMPARED TO THE SAME DAYTHE WEEK BEFORE.