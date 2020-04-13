Spurs reverse decision to furlough non-playing staff after fan opposition

Global  

Tottenham Hotspur reverse their decision to furlough their non-playing staff following criticism from their supporters.

PLAYERS TRAINING STORY: Tottenham Hotspur have reversed their decision to furlough staff during the coronavirus pandemic amid criticism from supporters, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday (April 13).

Spurs had imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff in April and May to protect jobs.

But the club said on Monday that only board members would see salary reductions and all other employees - whether full-time, casual, or furloughed - would be paid 100% of their wages for April and May.

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust had said the club's decision to use the government scheme, where employers can claim for 80% of furloughed staff's monthly wages up to 2,500 pounds ($3,000) per month - was harming its reputation.

Additionally, Spurs said medical equipment had been installed in their stadium to operate drive-through COVID-19 testing and swabbing for NHS staff, families and their dependents.

The stadium has also been fitted out to house the North Middlesex Hospital's Women's Outpatient Services, freeing up capacity at the hospital to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Professional football in England had been suspended until April 30.

The Premier League has said the season will only resume when the situation stabilises.

