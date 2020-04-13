See Monster Storm Harold in 3D, 2020's Most Powerful Cyclone Yet

Global  

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:55s - Published
NASA rendered a 3D model of Tropical Cyclone Harold, which briefly became Category 5, as it made landfall on the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu.

The powerful storm has caused widespread destruction across Vanuatu, Fiji, the Solomon Islands, and Tonga.

