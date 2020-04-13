Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cuomo says normalcy will return when there is a proven vaccine

Cuomo says normalcy will return when there is a proven vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Cuomo says normalcy will return when there is a proven vaccine

Cuomo says normalcy will return when there is a proven vaccine

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the coronavirus battle will be truly over when a proven vaccine is discovered in 12 to 18 months, the same timetable that the FDA and Dr. Anthony Fauci have also given.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cuomo says normalcy will return when there is a proven vaccine

Cuomo said, "When you ask me when can I do a deep breathe for the first time in five weeks, when they say we have a vaccine." More than 10,000 people have died in New York state, and the death rate was "basically flat at a horrific level of pain and sorrow," Cuomo said.

The United States, with the world's third-largest population, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other country, with more than 22,800 deaths as of Monday morning, according to a Reuters tally.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

peekskillcity

Peekskill, NY RT @examinerstone: Cuomo says return to full normalcy may take 12 to 18 months, although there will be gradual improvements along the way. 2 hours ago

examinerstone

Adam Stone Cuomo says return to full normalcy may take 12 to 18 months, although there will be gradual improvements along the way. 2 hours ago

LongIslandPress

LongIslandPress Since the beginning of the crisis, Cuomo has pushed for testing, testing, testing in order to isolate confirmed cas… https://t.co/ysjyx5Q7T0 6 days ago

paintsandsings

Emilie RT @nycjim: Gov. Cuomo says a "return to normalcy" will require a rapid testing that can be deployed at scale. https://t.co/L0RlIuLfvk 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.