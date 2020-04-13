Cuomo says normalcy will return when there is a proven vaccine Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 03:06s - Published now Cuomo says normalcy will return when there is a proven vaccine On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the coronavirus battle will be truly over when a proven vaccine is discovered in 12 to 18 months, the same timetable that the FDA and Dr. Anthony Fauci have also given. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cuomo says normalcy will return when there is a proven vaccine Cuomo said, "When you ask me when can I do a deep breathe for the first time in five weeks, when they say we have a vaccine." More than 10,000 people have died in New York state, and the death rate was "basically flat at a horrific level of pain and sorrow," Cuomo said. The United States, with the world's third-largest population, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other country, with more than 22,800 deaths as of Monday morning, according to a Reuters tally.





