Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > User briefly shares graphic images after taking over Milwaukee Election Commission Zoom meeting

User briefly shares graphic images after taking over Milwaukee Election Commission Zoom meeting

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:40s - Published
User briefly shares graphic images after taking over Milwaukee Election Commission Zoom meeting

User briefly shares graphic images after taking over Milwaukee Election Commission Zoom meeting

An unidentified user briefly hijacked the Milwaukee Election Commission's Zoom meeting Sunday, taking over the screen and sharing graphic imagery.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoxEdth

edth User briefly shares graphic images after taking over Milwaukee Election ... https://t.co/y6rScdNCFd via @YouTube 19 hours ago

adekleine

angie de kleine 🇳🇱🇪🇺🇩🇪🇺🇸🇨🇦🗽 RT @Sec_Cyber: User briefly shares graphic images after taking over Milwaukee Election Commission Zoom meeting https://t.co/vW3XDJGixv 20 hours ago

Sec_Cyber

Secure Cyber Solution User briefly shares graphic images after taking over Milwaukee Election Commission Zoom meeting https://t.co/vW3XDJGixv 20 hours ago

MSudsie

Sudsie M schmidt 🆘🇺🇸 User shares graphic images after taking over Election Commission meeting 😳😳 https://t.co/PIGpCC8PaR 21 hours ago

NBC26

NBC26 News An unidentified user briefly hijacked the Milwaukee Election Commission's Zoom meeting Sunday, taking over the scre… https://t.co/0uQSuwa985 21 hours ago

TSinicke

Taylor Sinicke RT @tmj4: User briefly shares graphic images after taking over Milwaukee Election Commission Zoom meeting: https://t.co/f6kOQCSZfz 22 hours ago

JuliaFello

Julia Fello TMJ4 User briefly shares graphic images after taking over #Milwaukee Election Commission Zoom meeting https://t.co/iNMV6yrmZR 22 hours ago

tmj4

TMJ4 News User briefly shares graphic images after taking over Milwaukee Election Commission Zoom meeting: https://t.co/f6kOQCSZfz 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.