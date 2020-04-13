Colin Cowherd believes the Jaguars will tank next season to have a shot at drafting Trevor Lawrence Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:14s - Published now Colin Cowherd believes the Jaguars will tank next season to have a shot at drafting Trevor Lawrence Trevor Lawrence is undoubtedly the top prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft and Colin Cowherd thinks one team is planing on doing everything they can to acquire him: the Jacksonville Jaguars. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this