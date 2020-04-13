Tom Hanks Hosts Remote Episode of 'SNL,' John Krasinski Surprises Boston Health Care Heroes & More | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:33s - Published 1 hour ago Tom Hanks Hosts Remote Episode of 'SNL,' John Krasinski Surprises Boston Health Care Heroes & More | THR News Tom Hanks hosts 'SNL' from home, John Krasinski surprises Boston healthcare heroes, 'GMA' anchor George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19 and Pixar's 'Soul' is delayed. 0

