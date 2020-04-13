Global  

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Kansans are struggling to file for unemployment as they lose their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Challenges once and all.

In thelast three weeks the governormore than a hundred and thirtythousand people have filedunemployment claims governorKelly added the team of expertshas been working for theweekend so come up with asolution for the overloadedsystem.

Cans in file for.

Stillfresh.

Labour says it site isdown right now forty one actionnews and a tell us how thatcausing major worries forpeople who need that money.Partminer labor says its web.Technique paying very slowly asyou can see clicking certain.On the home.

Gives you thiserror message I spoke with onewoman who's been trying to filefor benefits for a while nowshe says it's simply.

That theball I'm sitting there.

I'mgoing to pay me.

Like many arethe by panda has Nance blowhardshe struggled file for an-since losing her job.

A monthago and it really wears your-you and fight this battle.Average for weeks on end shebeen going.

And making callsdaily but has had any luck overthe weekend she could even ask.The when you're doing you- and-they can't do their- an album.It's frustrating but- it withthe I limit.

We know what'sgoing to be to today the putout a space live Monday sayingit's I.

T.

Department is doingeverything it can to keep thesite back online w have.

Thishas has amount of stress onevery now still the fieldthat's about excuse and thenthis another especiallysomething you're into to okaylaid off her job number onethis may tenth money two mensays it's been lines O.

And itnow has more one people answerthem or to the origina.Getting th




