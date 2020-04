4 p.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 06:53s - Published 1 hour ago 4 p.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 4 p.m. COVID-19 update DETAILS STRAIGHT AHEAD.HERE’S WHERE WE STAND WITHCORONAVIRUS CASES.KANSAS IS REPORTING 500 NEWCASES TODAY HEALTH OFFICIALS SAYTHE BIG JUMP IS DUE TO POSITIVECASES AT IN CORRECTIONALFACILITY AND DUE TO DELAYS INREPORTING THE STATE HAS A TOTALOF 42 HUNDRED TOTAL CASES AND129.TOTAL DEATHS, MISSOURI ISREPORTING 137 NEW CASES TODAY.THE STATE HAS 75 HUNDRED TOTALCASES AND 329.TOTAL DEATHS ASSISTED LIVINGFACILITIES AND NURSING HOMESHAVE PROVEN TO BE HOT SPOTS FORCOVID-19 SEVERAL LOCALFACILITIES HAVE BEEN STRUGGLINGTO CONTAIN OUTBREAKS KMBC 9S.MATT EVANS EXPLAINS HOW CASES ATTHOSE FACILITIES ARE ARECONTRIBUTING TO THE NUMBERSHERE?ACCORDING TO NEW NUMBERSCOMPILED BY KMBC 9 INVESTIGATES.WE NOW KNOW JUST HOW MANY CASESAND DEATHS ARE RELATED TOOUTBREAKS AT LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES IN SEVERAL PARTS OFTHE METRO LIKE HERE IN JACKSONCOUNTY NOT INCLUDING, KANSASCITY, MISSOURI 46% OF THEREPORTED DEATHS ARE AT LONG-TERMCARE FACILITIES IN JACKSONCOUNTY.THERE ARE 311 TOTAL REPORTEDCASES ABOUT 8% OF THEM 25 CASESARE IN LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES, BUT OUT OF THECOUNTY’S 13 REPORTED.THAT’S SIX DEATHS ARE RELATED TOOUTBREAKS AT TWO FACILITIESTHREE DEATHS EACH AT BOTH THEPARKWAY SENIOR LIVING FACILITYAND AT THE OAK GROVE NURSING ANDREHAB FACILITY ACROSS THE STATELINE IN JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS,110 CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED INLONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES 25PEOPLE HAVE DIED RELATED TOTHOSE OUTBREAKS WHICH ACCOUNTSFOR MORE THAN 60 PERCENT OF THECOUNTY’S TOTAL OF 40 DEATHSTHESE NUMBERS METRO WIDE AREFOLLOWING A SIMILAR TREND THATWE’VE SEEN ALL ACROSS THECOUNTRY THAT SHOWS JUST HOWQUICKLY AN OUTBREAK CAN SPREAD.AT THESE LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES AND ALSO JUST HOWSUSCEPTIBLE THEIR POPULATIONSARE TO DEVELOPING SERIOUSCOMPLICATIONS DUE TO COVID-19AND INDEPENDENCE MATT EVANS KMBC9 NEWS THERE HAVE BEEN OTHEROUTBREAKS AT LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES AND OUTBREAK AT THEMEADOWVIEW HEALTH AND REHABCENTER IN HARRISONVILLE HASRESULTED IN FOUR DEATHSOUTBREAKS AT RIVERBEND POSTACUTE REHAB CENTER AND LIFE CARECENTER IN WYANDOTTE.HAVE RESULTED IN 33 DEATHSUNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS HAVE DROPPEDIN KANSAS AND MISSOURI, BUTTHEY’RE STILL AT HISTORICLEVELS, KANSAS REPORTED 28,000UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS LAST WEEK,MISSOURI REPORTED 52,000 CLAIMS.NOW THOSE ARE DOWN FROM THEPREVIOUS WEEK, BUT THEY’RE STILLAT LEAST 15 TIMES HIGHER THANPRE CORONAVIRUS LEVELS OVER THEPAST SIX WEEKS MORE THANFOURTEEN PERCENT OF THE LABORFORCE IN KANSAS AND MISSOURIHAVE FILED UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS.WE’RE HEARING ABOUT MORE TROUBLEWITH THE KANSAS UNEMPLOYMENTSYSTEM WORKERS ARE IT WAS SLOWCOMPUTERS AND PROCESSING CLAIMSSEVERAL SELF-EMPLOYED WORKERSREACHED OUT TO KMBC NINESINVESTIGATIVE REPORTER.MATT FLEENER.HE TOOK THEIR CONCERNS STRAIGHTTO THE KANSAS LABOR SECRETARY.WE JUST NEED A LITTLE HELP.IT JUST MAKES NO SENSE TO ME.IT’S BEEN A TOUGH FEW WEEKS FORTO KANSANS WHO ARESELF-EMPLOYED.THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROMISEDUS THIS MONEY, AND IT’S BEENSITTING.THERE ARE DOING NOTHING ANDWE’RE JUST GETTING REJECTED ANDREJECTED EVERY WEEK.IT’S A FREAKING LIE TELL THEPEOPLE EXACTLY WHAT’S GOING ONFRUSTRATION WHY AN EXTRA $600PER WEEK FROM THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT FOR SELF-EMPLOYEDWORKERS LIKE HAIRSTYLIST TO ORREAL ESTATE AGENTS HASN’T GONEOUT CAME EASY ON INVESTIGATESLEARNING THE DEPARTMENT HAD TOBUILD A NEW COMPUTER SYSTEM FORSELF-EMPLOYED WORKERS FROMSCRATCH.THOSE WORKERS CAN START APPLYINGFOR HELP MAY 12 PAYMENTS WILLSTART GOING OUT MAY 25TH.I HEARD SOME TIMELINES TOWARDTHE END OF MAY.CAN CAN THIS GO ANY FASTER?THOSE ARE PROJECTOR TIMELINES.I’M PUSHING MY TEAM AND WE’REWORKING AS HARD AS YOU CANINCLUDING THE WEEKEND TO SEE IFWE CAN MOVE THAT FASTER.AT LEAST THERE’S NOW A DATE ATTHE SAME TIME FRUSTRATION.THEY STILL HAVE TO WAITLITERALLY PEOPLE ARE YOU KNOWHAVING TO STAND IN FOOD LINESAND AND KANSAS CITY AND ON THEKEY INSIDE BECAUSE THEY CAN’TFIGURE OUT HOW TO GET A COMPUTERSYSTEM TO WORK AS BUSINESSESREMAIN CLOSED AND EMPLOYEES ARESTILL OUT OF WORK.THEY CAN’T HIS LABOR SECRETARYALSO SAYS CANTON’S SHOULD REACHOUT TO LAWMAKERS TO CONTINUE TOPUSH FOR UPDATES TO THATCOMPUTER SYSTEM, WHICH WAS BUILTIN THE 1970S MATT FLENER KMBC 9NEWS NOW MATT ASKED SEVERAL MOREQUESTIONS OF THE KANSAS LABORSECRETARY AND CAN FIND THATFULL.HIS CAN BE SEE FACEBOOK PAGEHARVESTERS IS HELPING ME TO NEEDIN WYANDOTTE COUNTY IT HOSTED AFREE MOBILE FOOD DISTRIBUTION ATTHE FORMER INDIAN SPRINGS MALLON STATE AVENUE.IT WAS FIRST COME FIRST SERVED.THE GOAL WAS TO SERVE 1200FAMILIES AND CARS LINED UPAROUND THE BLOCK.WE KNOW RIGHT NOW.THE NEED IS INCREDIBLY HIGH.THIS IS SO IMPORTANT FOR US TODO BECAUSE OVERNIGHT REALLY WITHTHE PANDEMIC THERE WERE MANYPEOPLE ALL THE SUDDEN THATBECAME UNEMPLOYED.THEY’RE LOOKING FOR HELP THEFIRST TIME WE HAVE A VERY LARGENETWORK OF COMMUNITY PARTNERSCHURCHES AND NONPROFITS THATSERVE NEIGHBORS IN THEIR AREAWITH THAT ARE FOOD INSECURE ANDTHEY’RE SEEING ANYWHERE FROM 45%TO 50% INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OFPEOPLE THAT ARE LOOKING FORHELP.IF YOU NEED HELP WITH FOOD.PRODUCE GO ONLINE TO HARVESTERSDOT-ORG AND HERE’S AN UPDATE ONCORONAVIRUS TESTING BOTH, KANSASAND MISSOURI HAD THE HIGHESTTESTING LEVELS.WE’VE SEEN IN FOUR DAYS, KANSASPERFORM.469 TESTS PER MILLION PEOPLEWEDNESDAY, MISSOURI PERFORMED595 TESTS PER MILLION PEOPLETHAT’S COMPARED TO THE ENTIRE USWHICH PERFORM MORE THAN 700TESTS PER MILLION PEOPLE.TRUMAN MEDICAL CENTER’S WILLCONTINUE TO HOST MOBILE TESTINGSITES NEXT WEEK ON TUESDAY.IT’S AT NORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOLFROM 8:00 TO 11:00 ON WEDNESDAYAT SET GUADALUPE CENTERSELEMENTARY FROM 1 TO 4 AND ONFRIDAY ITS AT FRIENDSHIP BAPTISTCHURCH FROM 10 TO 1.THESE TESTS ARE FREE.PEOPLE MUST HAVE AT LEAST ONECOVID-19 SYMPTOM TO GET TESTED AFORMER WHITE HOUSE ADVISOR ISCALLING FOR A NATIONAL CENTERFOR EPIDEMIC FORECASTING DYLANGEORGE TRACKED BIOLOGICALTHREATS FOR THE BUSH AND OBAMAADMINISTRATIONS.HE SAYS VAN.SCENES ARE IMPORTANT BUT ANATIONAL RESPONSE TO PAIN DEMYXIS CRITICAL.WHEN A HURRICANE IS COMINGBARRELING DOWN ON THE EASTCOAST, WE DON’T SCRAMBLE TO ASKA HANDFUL OF RANDOM PEOPLE TOACTUALLY UNDERSTAND WHAT THEYCAN THE HURRICANE IS DOINGFIGURE OUT HOW TO MITIGATE ITAND PREPOSITION MATERIALS ANDPERSONNEL ACROSS THE EAST COAST.WE HAVE A UNIFIED RESPONSE ANDPHOW TO MOVE THIS FORWARD.WE NEED TO FIGURE OUT A NATIONALNATIONAL PLAN AND NATIONALSTRATEGY.YOU CAN TRACK THE CURVE OFCOVID-19 CASES IN MISSOURI ANDKANSAS ON OUR WEBSITE.WE UPDATE THOSE NUMBERS DAILY.JUST GO TO KMBC.COM CLICK ONCORONAVIRUS TRACK THE CURVE.BEFORE WE GO TO BREAK WE WANT TOSHARE AN ACT OF KINDNESS IN BLUESPRINGS EARLIER THIS WEEK THREETEACHERS MADE SIGNS ANDDELIVERED THEM TO EACH OF THEIRSTUDENTS HOMES.THE DISTRICT SAYS IT’S SWEET TOSEE TEACHERS INSPIRING STUDENTS



