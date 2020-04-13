Huntsville officials, business owners talk coronavirus re-opening

That it launches into the air.

The stay at home order put in place by the state is supposed to end at the end of this month..

And since we're about half-way there..

We wanted to know what it will look like when the state and city of huntsville reopens.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live at city hall tonight after talking with the mayor and one business about what re-opening could look like .... mayor tommy battle told me here at city hall today the city's looking into how it will re- open after the stay at home order is over if it's not extended.

One local business told me they want everyone to be healthy..but extending the order could be the end for their business.

Brian o'beirne, bar co-owner "if we have to keep going the way we are going now there is no way we would make it past june."

A month after first talking to the owners of sportpage, i got an update monday with co- owner brian o'bierne.

It was forced to shut down last month when restaurants and bars stopped letting customers inside.

Brian o'beirne, bar co-owner "it's been completely, i'm speechless.

I don't know.

I haven't even heard from some of my employees."

Waay 31 asked mayor tommy battle what a re-opening of the city would look like if it does happen on may 1st and he said they're trying to figure that out.

Tommy battle, mayor of huntsville "we're looking at tomorrow and tomorrow's picture of when you open up.

It will be our job to define who owns up and how quickly."

Battle said all businesses might not be able to open at once and the city will have to determine how to enforce social distancing guidelines when it re-opens.

Tommy battle, mayor of huntsville "we do as we open, we open in waves so we do not overwhelm the system and not spread the covid-19 virus" battle said the huntsville police department will play a huge role in making sure everything is opened properly... tommy battle, mayor of huntsville "our community resource officers will be working double time to make sure we open these places and open them properly with the right sanitation and separation and everything else."

Meantime, o'beirne's just hoping they can re-open sooner rather than later.

Brian o'beirne, bar co-owner "of all the things i thought we would go out of business for...when times got tight, business got slow a repair, or something would go out..but i never ever thought this would be what got us to the edge.

" the sportspage said they are doing some to-go food orders but those orders can't pay the bills..

The owners applied for a small business loan nearly 2 weeks ago and are still waiting to hear back live in huntsville sm