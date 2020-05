8:30 a.m. COVID-19 update

STUDIO JOHNNY.THANKS SO MUCH HAPPENING TODAY.LAURA KELLY WHILE LINE HER PLANTO REOPEN KANSAS RIGHT NOW THEDATE SET FOR 11:59 P.M.

ON MAY3RD.THAT MEANS THAT SOME BUSINESSESCOULD OPEN ON MONDAY MAY 4THLAST WEEK GOVERNOR.KELLY SAID THAT A DATE COULDCHANGE IT.TODAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE.HE CAN WATCH THAT LIVE ON OURKBC FACEBOOK PAGE AND STARTS AT6:30 TONIGHT.AND THE JOHNSON COUNTY KANSASBOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WILL VOTETODAY ON A PLAN TO REOPENBUSINESS THERE JAMIE SIGHSMARTIN AUGUSTINE LIVE WITH THESTORY NOW MARTIN THE CURRENTPLAN WOULD EXTEND THE THE STATEHOMEOWNER BY ONE WEEK.THAT’S RIGHT.IT’S A PHASED-IN APPROACH PUTTOGETHER BY A TASK FORCE.PUT TOGETHER BY A TASK FORCEAPPOINTED BY THE COUNTY A ITWOULD PUSH THAT STAY-AT-HOMEORDER BACK ANOTHER WEEK.BUT AT THAT TIME ON MAY 11TH,YOU’D SEE A LOT OF THINGSSTARTING TO HAPPEN INCLUDINGRESTAURANTS SUCH AS THE ONESHERE.IN DOWNTOWN OVERLAND PARK COULDREOPEN THEIR DINE IN BUSINESS.BUT EVEN WITH THAT THERE WOULDBE SOME RESTRICTIONS THOSEDINING ROOMS IN THIS RESTAURANTSCOULD ONLY OPERATE AT 50%CAPACITY UNDER THIS PLAN INORDER TO MAINTAIN SOCIALDISTANCING BUT RETAIL STORESCOULD START OPENING UP TO AGAINWITH SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES IN PLACE AS WELL ASJIM’S BARBER SHOPS AND SALONS,BUT YOU SEE THE THEME HERE THEREHAVE TO BE SOCIAL DISTANCINGRULES BEING OBSERVED IN ALL OFTHESE PLACES.LIKE WE SAID A PHASED-INAPPROACH AND ONCE ONE PHASE ISSUCCESSFUL THEN YOU MOVE ON TOTHE NEXT ONE, BUT THE GETTINGOUT OF THE GATE WILL STILL SEE ALOT OF THIS SOCIAL DISTANCINGWHICH WILL BE A PART OF THESEPLANS FOR SEVERAL WEEKS TO COMEREPORTING LIVE IN OVERLAND PARKMARTIN AUGUSTINE KMBC 9 NEWSMARTIN.THANK YOU VERY MUCH.WELL CHANGES ARE HAPPENING SOONFOR KANSAS CITY RESIDENTS AREQUINTON LUCAS.JUST OUTLINE HIS 10-10-10 PLANFOR WHEN THE STAY-AT-HOME ORDEREXPIRES ON MAY 15TH PHASE ONEALLOWS BUSINESSES AND BUILDINGSTHAT SERVE THE PUBLI TO REOPENWITH 10% BUILDING.AND SEER 10 PEOPLE ALLOWEDINSIDE A BUSINESS WHICHEVER ISLARGER SIGN-INS WHAT THE CONTACTINFORMATION WILL BE REQUIRED FORANYONE WHO VISITS A BUSINESSFROM WHERE THE T MINUTES THEMAYOR SAYS.THIS’LL HELP CITY LEADERS TRACKCORONAVIRUS CASES.THAT OUR TRACKERS CAN ACTUALLYTRACK DOWN EVERYONE THAT WE CANKNOW WHERE AN OUTBREAK IS.WE CAN ADDRESS IT QUICKLY.NEXT WEDNESDAY, MAY 6THBUSINESSES THAT DON’T HAVE MUCHPUBLIC TRAFFIC AND REOPEN LIKESALONS AND BARBERSHOPS.AMER LUCAS SAYS KANSAS CITYWORKERS ALSO HAVE THE RIGHT TOCONTINUE TO WORK FROM HOME IFPOSSIBLE OR TO NOT COME TO WORKAT THEY FE COMFORTABLE WITHOUTBEING PENALIZED FOR SOME KANSASCITY BUSINESSES THOUGH.THEY’RE ALREADY SEEING PROBLEMSWITH MAYOR LUCAS IS 10-10-10PLAN.THE OWNER OF JASPER’S ITALIANRESTAURANT NEAR 103RD AND STATELINE ROAD SAYS THAT 10% CAPACITYWON’T CUT IT FOR THEM.HE SAYS THEY COULD MAKE THEYCOULD MAKE 50% WORK AND THATTHEY ARE ALL FOR SAFETYPRECAUTIONS.I HAVE A LOT OF RESPECT FOR THEMAYOR AND FOR THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT AND WHAT THEY HAVEBEEN DOING UP UNTIL THIS POINT,BUT NOW TO GET THE RESULTS ANDWHAT THEY WANT US TO DO.THERE’S NO WAY IN THE WORLD.ANYBODY CAN DO THIS.JASPER SAYS HE’S HAD SEVERALCALLS FROM OTHER LOCALRESTAURANT OWNERS WHO ARE HAVINGTHE SAME CONCERNS AGREE.THAT CUSTOMERS SHOULD BE GIVENTHE OPTION TO GO OUT TO EAT ORNOT AND SHOULDN’T BE RESTRICTEDBY THE CITY.IT’S EAT 37.IT’S IMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT10-10-10 ORDER ONLY APPLIES FORPEOPLE AND BUSINESSES INSIDE THECITY LIMITS.NOT THE ENTIRE METRO AREAJACKSON COUNTY STAY-AT-HOMEORDER REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGHMAY 15TH, THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE’SOFFICE RELEASED THIS STATEMENTSAYING THAT THE COUNTY WAS NOTAWARE OF KANSAS CIT WITH APLANNING TO CHANGE PORCH.OF ITS CURRENT STATE HOME ORDERTHE COUNTY PLANS TO SPEAK WITHPUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS TO TRYAND UNDERSTAND WHAT LED TO THEMAYOR’S DECISION.YOU ALL CLAIM THAT COUNTIES WILLFOLLOW A RECOVERY PLAN SIMILARTO THE STATE OF MISSOURI WHENTHEY REOPEN ON MAY 4TH AND BELTSAND BUSINESSES MAY START TOREOPEN ON MONDAY.MAYOR, JEFF DAVIS IS NEW ORDERFOLLOWS SUIT WITH GOVERNOR MIKEPARSONS PLAN.HOWEVER, THE MAYOR’S ORDER SAYSTHAT EACH BUSINESS MUST SUBMIT APLAN OUTLINING HOW IT WILLCOMPLY WITH SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES.THOSE PLANS MUST BE DROPPED OFFAT CITY HALL OR YOU CAN EMAILTHEM TO BACK TO WORK BELTON ATBELTON DOT-ORG.MEANWHILE, YES INDEED NUMBERSTHIS MORNING SHOWING THECONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUSIN THE KANSAS CITY METRO AREAFIFTY FOUR NEW CASES WERE JUSTREPORTED ACROSS THE STATE OFMISSOURI.THERE ARE MORE THAN 70 400 CASES40% OF THOSE ARE IN THE ST.LOUIS AREA 318 MISSOURIANS HAVEDIED FROM THE VIRUS.THE STATE OF KANSAS JUSTRELEASED 247 REPORTED 247 NEWCASES.THERE ARE 37 HUNDRED CASES TOTAL515 KANSANS HAVE BEENHOSPITALIZED FOR THE VIRUSNEARLY HALF ARE NOW RECOVERINGAT HOME.38 IN YOUR THURSDAY AND AS THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC CONTINUES,THERE ARE CONCERNS ABOUT THENUMBER OF CASES AND DEATHS ATNURSING HOMES.KMBC 9S.MATT EVANS LIVE THIS MORNING,AND THAT WHAT ARE THE NUMBERSSHOWING?OH ROB, GOOD MORNING.ACCORDING TO SOME NEW NUMBERSCOMPILED BY KMBC 9 INVESTIGATES.WE NOW KNOW JUST HOW MANY DEATHSHOW MANY CASES ARE RELATED TOOUTBREAKS AT NURSING HOMES ANDLONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES INSEVERAL PARTS OF THE AREA LIKEFOR EXAMPLE HERE IN JACKSONCOUNTY OUTSIDE OF KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI.WE KNOW THAT THAT THE DEATHS ATLONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES MAKEUP 46% OF ALL THE REPORTEDDEATHS DUE TO COVID-19.THERE’S 311 TOTAL IN EASTERNJACKSON COUNTY AND OUT OF THOSE.JUST 8% OF THE TOTAL CASES AREAT LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES,BUT OUT OF THE COUNTY’S 13REPORTED DEATH SIX DEATHS ARERELATED TO OUTBREAKS AT TWOFACILITIES THREE DEATHS EACH ATBOTH THE PARKWAY SENIOR LIVINGFACILITY AND THAT OAK GROVENURSING AND REHAB IN JOHNSONCOUNTY, KANSAS ACROSS THE STATELINE 110 CASES HAVE BEENREPORTED AT LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES 25 PEOPLE HAVE DIEDRELATED TO THOSE OUTBREAKS WHICHACCOUNTS FOR MORE THAN 60PERCENT OF THE COUNTY’S TOTAL OF40 DEATHS THE NUMBERS THAT HAVESEEN METRO WIDE OF FOLLOWS ASIMILAR TREND THAT WE’VE SEENALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY THISSHOWS JUST HOW QUICKLY THISCORONAVIRUS CAN SPREAD IN THESETYPES OF LONG-TERM CAREFACILITIES AND JUST HOWDANGEROUS IT IS AS WELL BECAUSEOF THEIR POPULATIONS.THEY ARE LIKELY MORE SUSCEPTIBLETO DEVELOPING SERIOUS SYMPTOMSAND SERIOUS COMPLICATIONS FROMTHE VIRUS LIVE IN INDEPENDENCETHIS MORNING MATT EVANS KMBC 9NEWS MATT.THANK YOU.HERE’S A REMINDER THE SYMPTOMSOF COVID-19 ACCORDING TO THECDC.THE VIRUS CAN BRING ALONG AFEVER COUGH SHORTNESS OF BREATH.ALL’S MUSCLE PAIN HEADACHE SORETHROAT OR EVEN A LOSS OF TASTEOR SMELL IF YOU HAVE ANY OFTHESE SYMPTOMS, MAKE SURE YOUSTAY HOM