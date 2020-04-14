Global  

Health officials provide further information on testing.

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
The community has been inquiring about antibody testing for Lane County.
The community has been inquiring about antibody testing for Lane County.
Health officials provide further information on testing.

But has since been transfeered lets get right into our team coverage thise evening.

Of course... right now the big question on everyone's mind is when can life get back to normal?

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy shows us what lane county public health has to say and*if this will occur any time soon.

Dr. patrick luedtke... the chief public health officer for lane county... said a lot of things have to happen before we can even think about looseing the rules.

He says we have to make sure we don't cause an unexpected surge.

One thing doctor luedtke is worried about the most is the incubation period of the virus.

That's the amount of time between when you catch the virus to when you first start feeling sick.

Leudtke says that's typically 14 days.... so we can't the rush the process.

"we've kind of hit a relatively stable period, a couple cases a day, sort of a plateau and we hope to stay there and then slowly decrease.

We're certainly not where we would be to say cases are decreasing over two incubation periods."

Luedtke said --- again --- we need more testing in lane county.... along with protective gear for healthcare workers.

One thing luedtke stressed today is that we all need to keep our distance from one another -- like we've been doing for weeks now.

And he promised to keep the channels of communication open with the community so that we're all in the know.

Live in eugene, kennedy dendy kezi 9




