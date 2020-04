WE'RE OPEN: Abuela's Tacos, Los Antojos still serving authentic Mexican meals

LOCAL BUSINESSES STAYING OPENTO SERVE THE COMMUNITY..AND AS 13 ACTION NEWS ANCHORROSS DIMATTEI FOUND OUT..IT'S NOT HARD TO FIND A TASTYTACO HERE IN THE VALLEY..EVEN DURING A PANDEMIC..ROSS LL INTRO: "WHEN I SAYTACOS, THERE ARE SO MANY GREATOPTIONS HERE IN THE VALLEY.BUT TONIGHT, WE'RE TAKING YOUINSIDE TWO SHOPS THAT AREGETTING CREATIVE TO GET MORECUSTOMERS IN THE DOOR." PKG:SOT: 12:24:30-:37 EVERYTHING'SFRESH.EVERYTHING'S HAND- MADE.THE TORTILLAS ARE HAND-MADE.IT'S LITERALLY GRANDMA'SKITCHEN.LIKE YOU COME IN AND IT'S LIKEYOUR GRANDMA MAKING YOUR FOODFOR YOU.FITTING FOR A TACO SHOP NAMEDABUELAS -- SERVING UPAUTHENTIC MEXICAN FLAVORINSPIRED BY OWNER LESLIEVALDES' GRANDMOTHER.WITH A FEW FIERY TWISTS -- LIKETHIS HOT CHEETO TACO.SOT: 12:22:09-:19 THEY CRUNCHHOT CHEETOS INTO MASA AND MAKEIT FRESH.THEY MAKE A FRESH TORTILLA OUTOF CHEETOS, YEAH IT'S CRAZY.AND THEN THEY SPRINKLE IT ONTOP OF THE TACOS SOT:12:22:21-:23 YEAH SUPERPOPULAR.IT'S A NEW MILLENIUM HAHA.BUT THE HOT CHEETOS TACOS ALONEAREN'T ENOUGH TO KEEP ABUELA'SAFLOAT DURING THESE TOUGHTIMES.BUSINESS IS DOWN 60-70 PERCENTSINCE THE OUTBREAK OF THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC -- WHICH LEDLESLIE TO LAY OFF SOME OF HEREMPLOYEES SOT: 12:23:57-:04UNEMPLOYMENT IS SUPER BEHINDAND SO I DID LAY SOME OF THEMOFF, AND THEN THEY TOLD ME,'LESLIE, I'M NOT GETTINGUNEMPLOYMENT.'

SO I SAID,'FORGET IT, JUST COME BACK.'AND FORCED HER TO START DOINGDELIVERIES FOR THE FIRST TIME.SOT: 12:22:35-:39 THAT'S THEONLY WAY WE'RE KEEPING OURDOORS OPEN, HONESTLY, ISDELIVERIES.NOW -- SHE'S HOPING THECOMMUNITY CAN RETURN THE FAVOR-- BY SUPPORTING SMALLEAT, SUPPORT US.WE NEED THE HELP, I FEEL, ALITTLE BIT MORE THAN THE BIGBEEN SERVING UP AUTHENTICMEXICAN FOOD IN THE VALLEY FOR25 YEARS -- BUT BUSINESS ISDOWN THERE AT LEAST 6O PERCENTFOR THIS.SO, NONETHELESS, WE ARE STILLTRYING TO MAKE SURE THIS PLACENOW THE PLAN IS TO STICK TOTHEIR SCRATCH RECIPES -- WHILECONTINUING TO SERVE THECOMMUNITY.SOT: 12:38:16-:22 JUST TRYINGTO DO THE BEST YOU CAN AT THISPOINT AND I'M SURE WE WILL GETTHROUGH THIS TOGETHER.ROSS LL TAG: "LOS ABUELOS ISOPEN FROM 11AM TO 5PM EVERYDAY,