Dozens of vehicles skid and crash as rain causes slippy highway in Bangkok

Vehicles skidded and crashed causing long traffic jams after a road was covered in surface water from storms in Bangkok on Monday (April 13).

Strong wind and heavy rain moved from north of the country southwards to the capital this afternoon, causing chaos on the city's busy roads.

Video taken from an apartment in the Bang Wa district shows how motorcycles crashed on one side of the road - then cars on the opposite lane also skidded out of control.

A pickup truck was seen sliding for more than 20 metres as the driver slammed the breaks.

Several more vehicles also skidded and crashed causing tailbacks.

The chaos was captured by a resident living above the highway.

He said: ''It hasn't rained more many months so drivers aren't used to to the conditions.

They need to be careful when the roads are wet and slippery.'' Thunder and lightning as well as flash floods arrived in the capital following extensive damage to buildings in northern regions on Sunday evening (April 12).

Footage shows trees and road signs being blown as locals struggle with the gales.

That was followed by downpours which caused flash floods.

The storms moved from the north of the country into the central region.

Last night, dozens of homes were damaged in Phitsanulok province and officials were assisting with repairs.

Golf-ball sized hail stones also lashed Nong Bua Lamphu province, damaging the homes of locals who are also suffering from the economic slump caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Thailand's Meteorological Department said there will be summer thunderstorms in provinces mainly in the northeast part of Thailand from April 12 to 14.