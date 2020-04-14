Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazon fires two employees critical of working conditions

Amazon fires two employees critical of working conditions

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Amazon fires two employees critical of working conditions

Amazon fires two employees critical of working conditions

Amazon said on Tuesday it terminated two employees, who criticized the working conditions at the e-commerce giant's warehouses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, for "repeatedly violating internal policies".

Francis Maguire reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Amazon fires two employees critical of working conditions

Amazon said Tuesday (April 14) it had fired two employees who criticized working conditions at its warehouses during the coronavirus outbreak.

Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa worked as user-experience designers in Seattle.

They had both argued it was unsafe to work at the warehouses during the pandemic.

Amazon said it supported rights to criticize employers, but it "did not come with blanket immunity against any and all internal policies".

The firings came just weeks after Amazon fired warehouse worker Christian Smalls in New York.

Smalls had also raised health and safety concerns for people working through the outbreak.

The online giant and other retailers have been criticised over work conditions for delivery and gig workers in the U.S. Many large delivery firms - including Amazon, IKEA and Nordstrom - have kept warehouses open through the pandemic.

They have exploited loopholes in the U.S. government's stay-home order designed to ensure the flow of necessities - and are considered "essential business".

Some firms have brought in temperature checks for employees.

Nordstrom said its online operations have kept its business afloat - and ensured their employees' livelihoods for the long term.

But for many warehouse workers - who often have few benefits or sick time - safety measures don't go far enough, and they now face a stark choice between their health and a paycheck.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AxisAdvisorsLLC

Axis Advisors, LLC Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions https://t.co/hVSfcSP0cm 26 seconds ago

the360video

360video RT @Gadgets360: Amazon has fired two employees who publicly criticized the company's warehouse working conditions during the #CoronavirusPa… 31 seconds ago

AtlantaRoad

Just Keep Swimming RT @YahooFinance: Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions https://t.co/FgORwXFT94 https://t.co/mDy1RV8bTR 2 minutes ago

EggmanOrWalrus

Phil Resch Amazon fires employees critical of its response to COVID-19: report - Business Insider #earth https://t.co/ASa3GBAwm4 2 minutes ago

quinnrob76

Robert Quinn ⭐️🇺🇸 Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions. https://t.co/ibzTWP64rX 3 minutes ago

YahooFinance

Yahoo Finance Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions https://t.co/FgORwXFT94 https://t.co/mDy1RV8bTR 4 minutes ago

thirdwheelgood

EBee RT @ReutersUK: Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions https://t.co/1kPyFk8zrb https://t.co/AVWmwPiMlH 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.