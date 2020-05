Dwayne Johnson thinks 'Black Adam' will begin shooting at the end of the summer.



Recent related videos from verified sources Dwayne Johnson urges kids to 'remain positive' at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards



Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson encouraged children to "remain positive" after winning a gong at the Kids' Choice Awards. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:55 Published 2 days ago Dwayne Johnson urges kids to 'remain positive'



Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson encouraged children to "remain positive" after winning a gong at the Kids' Choice Awards. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:55 Published 2 days ago