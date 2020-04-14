Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disney to Furlough More Workers as Theme Park Stay Closed

Disney to Furlough More Workers as Theme Park Stay Closed

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Disney to Furlough More Workers as Theme Park Stay Closed

Disney to Furlough More Workers as Theme Park Stay Closed

Disney announced that it will be furloughing 43,000 of its union workers at Disney World in Florida due to the closure of the park because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company says it will commit to paying health insurance and other benefits while employees remain out of work.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

qotfw100

Bernietola khomeini RT @BlogWood: Coronavirus in Florida: Disney World to furlough 43,000 more workers https://t.co/GyrfB10ibI https://t.co/uuGYVRup0s 18 hours ago

TRUMPMOVEMENTUS

TRUMP MOVEMENT RT @TRUMPMOVEMENTUS: Coronavirus forces Disney World to furlough 43,000 more workers https://t.co/pgPWNUW9OW #FoxBusiness 18 hours ago

QuriousNormie

Qurious Normie🐸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Coronavirus forces Disney World to furlough 43,000 more workers https://t.co/UInDlc8pgV 19 hours ago

BlogWood

WORKER-19, Essential Coronavirus in Florida: Disney World to furlough 43,000 more workers https://t.co/GyrfB10ibI https://t.co/uuGYVRup0s 19 hours ago

MGNeighborhood

It's My House Acres Coronavirus in Florida: Disney World to furlough 43,000 more workers https://t.co/9WV4mhcSYH 23 hours ago

TRUMPMOVEMENTUS

TRUMP MOVEMENT Coronavirus forces Disney World to furlough 43,000 more workers https://t.co/pgPWNUW9OW #FoxBusiness 23 hours ago

JaxBizJournal

Jacksonville Biz Disney to furlough 43K more workers after reaching union deal https://t.co/48g1a9uasz 1 day ago

DisneyFansclub2

Disney Fansclub Breaking: Walt Disney World to furlough 43K more workers after reaching union deal - Orlando Business Journal https://t.co/SZv80bGiPR 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.