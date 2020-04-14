Copper masks made by Chile company in COVID-19 fight Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published 9 hours ago Copper masks made by Chile company in COVID-19 fight For centuries, copper has been used to repel certain bacteria and viruses, and a company in Chile is now using the metal to address a shortage of masks in Latin America. 0

