|
Drone video of Santa Cruz, California during the 'Shelter in Place' amid COVID-19 outbreak
|
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 08:40s - Published
Drone video of Santa Cruz, California during the 'Shelter in Place' amid COVID-19 outbreak
Street artist, Alekz Londos, in Santa Cruz, California, flies his drone to give people in quarantine amid COVID-19 an insight of the city's empty streets, filmed on April 10, 2020.
|
Drone video of Santa Cruz, California during the 'Shelter in Place' amid COVID-19 outbreak
Street artist, Alekz Londos, in Santa Cruz, California, flies his drone to give people in quarantine amid COVID-19 an insight of the city's empty streets, filmed on April 10, 2020.
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this