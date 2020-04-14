Drone video of Santa Cruz, California during the 'Shelter in Place' amid COVID-19 outbreak Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 08:40s - Published now Drone video of Santa Cruz, California during the 'Shelter in Place' amid COVID-19 outbreak Street artist, Alekz Londos, in Santa Cruz, California, flies his drone to give people in quarantine amid COVID-19 an insight of the city's empty streets, filmed on April 10, 2020. 0

Drone video of Santa Cruz, California during the 'Shelter in Place' amid COVID-19 outbreak Street artist, Alekz Londos, in Santa Cruz, California, flies his drone to give people in quarantine amid COVID-19 an insight of the city's empty streets, filmed on April 10, 2020.





