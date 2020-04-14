Man becomes accidental millionaire for less than a day

A volunteer firefighter in Indiana was in for a shock when he withdrew $200 from his checking account.Charles Calvin was expecting the arrival of $1,700 from the stimulus payments going out to Americans on April 10.but when he looked at his ATM receipt, he saw a lot more zeros than he was expecting.The available balance listed as remaining in Calvin’s account was $8.2 million.Calvin called his bank to investigate, but by the time they got around to it, the money was already gone.The bank also confirmed that his $1,700 was correctly deposited instead.“It kind of sucks,” he told WGN9.

“You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again.But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up”