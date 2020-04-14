Shocking scene of heavy floods in Alabama

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:23s - Published
Steven Stiefel, a reporter for The Times-Journal, recorded this video of the aftermath of heavy rains from Easter Sunday’s severe weather that resulted in flooding in Fort Payne, Alabama, on April 13, 2020.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville reported the heaviest rainfall measured at 6.73 inches.

Several buildings were flooded, including the DeKalb County AL Tourism Information Center, the local Economic Development Authority, a gas station, the town's only radio station, and three restaurants.

There were more than 40 reports of tornadoes as the storms began on Easter Sunday that tore a deadly and destructive path from Texas to the Carolinas.




