Lafayette man waiting for stimulus check sees millions in his account

Checks is starting to go out.

One man from tippecanoe county checked his bank account on sunday and was surprised to see his had apparently arrived.

However, as news 18's meredith hackler shows us, the amount was much more then he ever imagined.

Imagine walking in to a gas station to take out some cash out from the atm..

And when you get your receipt it says you have over 6 million dollars in your account.

"i was able to get 20 dollars out and when it printed my receipt it showed the available balance and the ledger balance to be six million four-hundred dollars."-robert nikola robert nikola isn't the only one to have gotten a larger amount then expected.

This man from new chicago, indiana had 8-million dollars deposited in to his account.

Both seem to believe it has something to do with the stimulus checks the irs began being deposited over the weekend.

"after i got this receipt naturally i was concerned.

You hear about these scams and stuff you don't want to pull out any money let alone a gracious amount."- robert nikola even nikola's bank didn't have an answer for why his statement showed as much money as it did.

"the bank had no explanation.

In fact, they didn't even show it on their end."-nikola unlike the man from up north, nikola has yet to receive his stimulus check..

Which as a full time student is something he and his family are looking forward to.

"we are looking forward to that stimulus.

It's definitely going to be a big help to us and everyone else."-nikola as for the receipt itself... "i told my wife i am going to frame the receipt since we will probably never have this much money in our bank account.- nikola meredith hackler news 18.

We did reach out to an irs spokesperson to see if they had any idea why this was happening .

But we did not receive a response.

