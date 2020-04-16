44NEWS AT 10 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE 4-15-20

In just a moment.

Extreme frustrations this week as the coronavirus spikes across the region.

Tr?state nursing homes have been really impacted by this pandemic?

And business owners say they're losing hope.

Despite efforts to slow the spread?

Leaders expect the problem to get worse?

Before it gets any better.

In indiana?

More than 8?

Hundred people are infected.

An uptick in daveez county?

But vanderburgh and warrick counties are seeing the most cases in our region.

In kentucky?

Nearly ?

Thousand cases?

While protesters tell governor andy beshear?

They want to work.

Daviess and hopkins counties seeing some of the most cases in our area.

In illinois?

More than 2?

Thousand confirmed cases.

Southern illinois remains steady?

With gallatin county reporting their second this week.

As this pandemic spreads across the region?

Erran huber has been tracking the confirmed cases across the tr?state since the coronavirus first hit.

He joins us live tonight from henderson with more.

Erran?

Hopkins county has passed a grim mileston?

Over 100 cases of covi?19.

But those numbers may not tell the whole story.

Tonigh?

Kentucky's governor isnt pulling any punches with his words there's some noise in the background.

We do have some folks up here in kentucky today "there's a lot of folks here, probably a couple hundred that are protesting."

That believe we should reopen kentucky right now.*open our stat* folks, that would kill people.

It would absolutely kill people.

Amid the frankfort commotio?

In western kentuck?

Cases hit new highs "101 cases.

We have more than 101 cases, people are sel?

Quarantining."

And the swelling official coun?comes amid a shocking new estimate.

"go back two weeks ago, and you're one of the 101 individuals that are positive.

Say it's 10 people it's over a thousand people that could potentially have the virus or are self quarantining."

Thousands who could otherwise be out and abou?and spreading covi?19 to even more kentuckians.

If the state were open.

Kentuckians are in harms way, and we are doing everything we can to help them.

Protests tonight at beshear's press conference.

The governor insists he will not reopen the stat?to save lives.

Eh 44news tonight at nine?

People in daveez county are seeing a spike in cases?

And that's affecting residents at the ketcham memorial center.

Several residents tested positive for covi?19?

And they're now recovering.

A prayer service was held tonight to help those patients through these trying times.

Andrew garcia has the story.

Andrew?

Several patients at the ketcham memorial center have tested positive for covi?19, so the washington methodist free church organized a prayer gathering for those affected.

We had nothing to do with this so, the support that they wanted to give for residents and our staff, so we are very appreciative.

It is amazing and i want everyone to know that the residents are in their rooms and they are on this side, and they're all watching and they are so so excited and so happy to have this support.

And in accordance with social distancing tactics, those that attended made sure to stay in their cars so they could safely offer a kind word or say a prayer for those affected by the disease.

That is very important because that's what we have to do is social distance to beat this virus.

We have to stay home, we have to wash our hands we have to do everything that we possibly can to beat this.

And though they had no hand in organizing the service, workers at the memorial center greatly appreciate the gesture by those attending, as well as the other types of actions made by the community.

I do know that we've had meals being delivered, people are buying from the local restaurants and that type of thing.

I know that we're getting all kinds of snacks and support and letters and things that have been so overwhelming.

We're a small town and we are all loved here so, we love everyone else.

In odon, andrew garcia, 44 news.

As the debate continues from the white house to the state house?

Leaders are discussing when to reopen the economy.

Many people are wondering?

How much longer tr?

State business owners will have to remain closed?

But experts say it really depends on where you live.

State numbers first predicted the indiana peak would hit last week then earlier this week.

Experts still believe at least 800 more hoosiers will die from the coronavirus?

Which is what the fair banks model is forecasting.

Dr. shaun grannis/vice president, data and analytics, regenstrief institute, inc.all of the models i am referring to are right in that ballpark of 800 or 900 again with the caveat as you said those numbers have fluctuated again they might be stabilizing but wel have to look and see what tomorrow holds.

The general has been toward stabilizing down below a thousand experts say indiana may have unde?

Counted some of the earliest fatalities that weren't identified as positive.

Hoosiers are wondering how much longer they'll have stay at home?

And experts say you should expect to remain out of work until mother's day.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life at this point.

The 101st airborne division deployed soldiers from fort campbell, kentucky to new jersey yesterday?

To help with covi?19 relief efforts.

Joining me now is colonel stephanie barton from fort campbell kentucky.

Colonel can you give me a better idea of what these soldiers will be doing to provide help??

Is this a scary time for troops?

Or do you feel fully prepared that soldiers will be able to handle this pandemic?

Colonel?

There's been an outpouring of support for people to help during this pandemic.

Is there anything we can do to help?

Is there anything you need??

How has this affected your everyday life?

What kind of feeling is it to wake up every morning and go to sleep every night with covi?19 on your mind??

Do you believe more soldiers will be sent out to other areas across the region??

Colonel?

We appreciate your time and everything you're doing to help.

Many families are adjusting to more time at home?

And that really means more time around their families.

It's incredibly stressful?

Especially while they're trying to balance work and home life.

It can be*very difficult?

Especially when children have special needs.

Jessica hartman sits down with one tr?state mom tonight and shares this report.

"it is a lot to be at home with your kids all the time, but i have loved just having the extra time."

As most parents will tell you?

Children grow up so fast.

Katie haire "i find that right around lunch time every day he has this burst of energy."

A moment katie haire and her husband joel?

Didn't get the chance to experience before the pandemic?

As full time working parents.

"he is funny.

If he doesn't like something or he thinks something is silly, he will make faces; scrunch his nose."

"for most people, that is normal for tw?yea?olds, but for us, we never had any guarantees that we were going to have that interaction with him."

Truett was born missing part of his brain?

Affecting his ability to communicate and slowing his physical development.

Making the possibility of a illness hard to catch early on?

Especially a virus that doesn't show symptoms until days even weeks after exposure.

"he can't communicate with me and then all of a sudden he is really sick.

So that piece of not being able to really know until it is almost too late, is what scares me the most."

It is why?

When katie knew she would be working from home they decided not to send truett to his daycare?

Milestones?

A part of easterseals that is still offering services for special needs families.

Fortunately?

The team of physical therapists and doctors that truett sees regularly?

Pivoted quickly providing telehealth services.

"i was really nervous, like 'oh shoot.

I am not trained in this.'

But out therapists have been awesome.

They walk us through each thing and we touch base and we make goals; the same way we always would.

But it is almost like them instructing me a little more."

The change to telehealth has also saved the family?

Several trips to specialists in indy?

Something katie says the doctors have already given a green like to continuing after the pandemic.

"truett sees 7 to 8 specialist and only one of them is in evansville."

"so it has been really great to basically save that time."

Time now spent?

Safe at home.

"i hope 20 years from now we look back and truett has memories of our time together or my husband and i have memories of the things we've done.

A positive outlook on a lif?changing moment in our lives?

Jessica hartman 44news.

The saying goes?

Aprils showers bring may flowers?

And that's what chief meteorologis t cameron hopman is tracking in the tr?state.

Hey cam.

Tonight at ten?

Millions of americans breathing a sigh of relief tonight?

As those stimulus checks hit their bank accounts.

But now?

How do you spend it?

Plus?

Introducing one lucky hoosier?

Who's one in a million?

Or maybe even si?million.

The surprise he got in his bank account.

Your covi?19 coverage continues in just a moment.

Nation are impacting a number of shops and workers right here at home.

Experts say numbers are dropping at a record rate.

If the economy doesn't improve?

We could even seen more layoffs throughout the country.

Business owners here at home say it's one of the worst hits they've ever felt.

"my business is probably down 60 to 75 percent" "just from my i?

Store traffic, and what not, id say a little more than 50 percent down, it has helped with curbside pick up" many business owners say they're getting creative to make more money.

Most places have been shut down for about a month?

And there's no end in sight.

More than 8?

Million americans received their stimulus checks today?

And that money will make a difference for people all over the tr?

State.

However?

There are still a lot of questions surrounding this relief effort.

Melissa crash reports.

I think it going to be an extremely challenging next few months?

?u kelley school of business economist kyle anderson& and tax expert ben smith, of este?doctor and company& are closely watching what will happenãonce stimulus checks hit your account&?it exactly what it says it is.

It an amount to stimulate the economy to get money flowing back to the economy?

Individuals could get up to 1,200 dollars and couples 2,400ãplus $500 per child.

With money on the line& questions begin to stack up.

Our first question, do you have to pay taxes on the money that you receive??no it not taxable and no you don have to pay it back?

To see how much, youe getting and whenãthe ??

S launched an online tool to track the payments.

Our second question& the money is supposed to stimulate the economy, so what should you spend it on?

"i think what they should use it for depends on which situation people are in.

There are a lot of folks who are losing their jobs or getting their hours cut back and theye going to need those for bills, absolutely is a good purpose for it."

Anderson says, if youe not falling behind on bills and are financially stableãit okay to save it, too.

You could always use the money to help others, or support small businesses.

Rather than save it and spend it on something frivolous, think about how you can do good with it?

07:09?if you had a child in 2019 and haven filed your taxes yet, are you still able to get that extra 500 dollars for your dependent??it called an advanced tax credit for your 2020 taxes.

So, even though theye basing it on your 2018, 2019 income and situation, theye doing that because it readily available.

So, when you file your 2020 taxes if youe had a child that would qualify under 17 then you will still get that 50?dollar credit?

Although it an uncertain timeãit*not the time to be uncertain about your finances& smith*and anderson agree, reach out for help.

Cp?don believe what you see on social media*cli* clearly the best thing you can do is reach out to a tax professional and ask, that what were here for?

That was melissa crash reporting tonight.

### to track your money?

You can visit our website at wevv dot com.

Tonight at ten?

An indiana man is grateful for his stimulus money?

But he's a little wary about how the money landed in his account.

Robert nikola says he went to withdraw money from a family express in lafayette?

And his receipt said he had more than si?

Million dollars in his account.

The first round of checks were dropped into people's accounts today?

And he believes there was some sort of glitch in the system.

"after i got this receipt naturally i was concerned.

You hear about these scams and stuff you don't want to pull out any money let alone a gracious amount."

We did reach out to the ??

S to see if they had a reaction to the situation?

But we haven't heard back.

He said he called his bank?

And he wasn't able to see the si?

Million dollars in his account when he checked it online.

We're feeling a pretty mild week across the tr?state.

Here's chief meteorologis t cameron hopman with your 44forecast.

Cam?

One tr?state woman*now celebrating quite the milestone as she turns 101 tomorrow.

Mary daniel of owensboro says she's excited for the big day.

She says she has a number of stories to tell?

But celebrating her birthday during the pandemic will be one for the books.

As a way to celebrate?

Mary's family is asking the community to send her cards during this trying time.

"it is a trying time, but i think we all just hold our head up and we will make it through this and she would be very proud to share in everybody's accomplishment of getting through to where coronavirus was int he history, another thing that we all made it through."

If you'd like to send mary a card?

You can visit our website at wevv dot com.

Her address information is posted there.

New tonight at ten?

Students across the world adjusting to online learning?

But is it creating more problems?

Your covi?19 coverage continues in just a moment.

To online learning for the rest of their school year?

Many of them are struggling to keep up.

Educators say they're concerned children are now falling behind.

Meg oliver reports.

(sot asia bryant// hs senior)i'm having a tough time adapting.

Track 1senior asia bryant thought this spring would be one of celebration?

Wrapping up her high school softball career and graduating.

(sot asia bryant// hs senior)(mo) your high school graduation has been canceled.

How do you feel about that?

(ab) honestly, truly sad about it.// that was a landmark for me.

That was going to be like the push, was going to be an exhale for me.

Track 2there has been no exhale for bryant.

Since her los angeles high school moved to online learning she's worried about falling behind.

(sot asia bryant// hs senior)(mo) do you have a spotty internet connection?(ab) yes.

Track 3bryant said her internet often freezes in the middle of lessons.

We witnessed her spotty connection first hand.

(sot asia bryant// hs senior)(mo) did you freeze?

Oh i think you froze.

Darn it.

Hang on.

Track 4asia says she's still logging on and doing her work, but that's not the case for all students in the los angeles unified school district.

(gfx 1 in) the district says for the first two weeks of online learning, 1?

Thousand high schools students did not log on at all, that has since been cut by about tw?

Thirds.(gfx 1 out) (nats) track 5many districts scrambled to get students devices like laptops and wifi after schools closed, but there's a lot of catching up to do.

(gfx 2 in) nearly 12 million children do not live in homes with an internet broadband connection (us congress joint economic committee 2017).

(gfx 2 out) (nats// teaching)class how ya doing?

Track 6dallas teacher andrea (o?

Dre?uh) bazemore works at a school with a lot of students from lo?

Income households.

(sot andrea bazemore// teacher)i had a student who was doing her reading lesson and we were on such a great momentum.

But we had to stop about 10, 20 minutes in because her data had run out and her mom said, "hey, i got to stop.

I need to go somewhere with wifi because i don't have wifi in the house."

Mo: are you concerned that they're going to be left behind?ab: oh, i'm absolutely concerned.// we talk about the summer slide students decline over their reading and math skills over the summer.

We're going to have a corona slide and it's going to be very, very significant.

Track 8education expert dr. karen aronian agrees.

She said data is already pointing to a very steep decline.

(sot dr. karen aronian// education expert)this is a crisis right now// we know we're looking at with reading a 30 percent drop off and in math 50 percent .

Meg tag the los angeles unified school district said no student will receive a failing grade during this time.

Back here in ny some schools have suspended spring break, and are requiring online learning continue.

As you can see, that is not the case in our district, where we are trying to build a tree house.

Meg oliver, cbs news, montclair, nj tonight on cbs 44news at ten?

A few inspiring words during this looming pandemic.

A message of hope in just a moment.

Our daily message of hope.

We caught up with henderson fire chief?

Scott foreman?

Sharing tonight's inspiring words.

Take a look.

" tristate this is going to pass, stay home, stay positive, be safe, be smart and stay connected, tell those at home how important they are to you" a reminder that we're all in this together?

Through these trying times.

These firefighters continue working every day.

A big shout out tonight to all the front line workers?

Keeping us safe through this pandemic.

