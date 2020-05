Survey finds how consumers, businesses respond to pandemic Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:51s - Published 2 days ago Survey finds how consumers, businesses respond to pandemic While things may be moving in the right direction to reopen Nevada, businesses in Las Vegas are still trying to navigate uncharted waters. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Survey finds how consumers, businesses respond to pandemic NEVADA..GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK MAKINGTHAT CALL...AS PART OF HIS "ROADMAP TORECOVERY" ANNOUNCEMENTTOMORROW..GOOD EVENING I'M TODDQUINONES..AND.... I'M TRICIA KEAN..THE GOVERNER IS ALSO ALLOWINGSTORES.....TO RE-OPEN.....BY OFFERING CURBSIDE SERVICE...13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER....AUSTIN CARTER IS LIVETONIGHT.....WITH MORE.....ON HOW THIS MOVE WILLIMPACT.... LOCAL BUSINESSES..AUSTIN...UNDER THE EXTENDED DIRECTIVE,THERE'S SOME RELIEF FOR RETAILBUSINESSES - NOW ALLOWINGCURBSIDE PICKUP - LIKE THOSE ATRESTAURANTSHOWEVER BUSINESSES THATPREVIOUSLY WERE DIRECTED TO BECLOSED WILL STAY THAT WAY-INCLUDING SALONS, BARS ANDCASINOS((PKG)) ((SOT))SISOLAK "UNFORTUNATELY WE'REGOING TO HAVE TO EXTEND THESTAY AT HOME ORDER A LITTLEBIT." AND THAT ORDER NOWEXTENDED UNTIL MAY 15TH!AND WHILE THINGS MAY BE MOVINGIN THE RIGHT DIRECTIONSMALLBUSINESSES ARE STILL TRYING TONAVIGATE THESE UNCHARTEDWATERS ((SOT)) BRYANWALCHTER - RETAIL ASSOCIATIONOF NEVADA "WE HAVE, WHAT ISESSENTIALLY, NOT A LOT OFDETAIL, NOT A LOT OFANY SOCIAL DISTANCING THAT WECAN PROVIDE" THE RETAILASSOCIATION OF NEVADA -CONDUCTED THEIR OWN SURVEY -GATHERING THE OPINIONS ANDBEHAVIORS OF NEVADANS DURINGTHE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.A PART OF THAT SURVEY - WASFINDINGOUT WHAT CONSUMERS WOULD BEWILLING TO DO WHEN RESTRICTIONSEASE UP SO THAT BUSINESSES KNOWHOW TO SCALE THEIR OPERATIONSAND MEET DEMAND.((SOT)) BRYAN WALCHTER - RETAILASSOCIATION OF NEVADA"GENERALLY, THEY WANT TO SEETHE RESTRICTIONS LOOSENEDSOMEWHAT" "BUT THERE AREAPORTION THAT ARE STILL CAUTIONSAND ARE WAITING AT HOME" SENIORVICE PRESIDENT OF THEASSOCIATION - BRYAN WALCHTR -SAYS RIGHT NOW IT'S ESSENTIALFOR BUSINESS TO MAKE THEIR WAYTO THE VIRTUAL MARKETPLACE...((SOT)) BRYAN WALCHTER - RETAILASSOCIATION OF NEVADA"COMPANIES THAT ARE DOING THATWELL ARE GOING TO CAN STAY INBUSINESS, AND COMPANIES THATARE GOING TO STRUGGLE TO DOTHAT MIGHT HAVE TO CLOSE THEIRDOORS" AND THE HOPE TO GET BACKTO NORMAL IN LAS VEGASWASEVEN DISCUSSED AT THE WHITEHOUSE TODAY! WYNN RESORTS CEOMATT MADDOX SPOKE AT ROUNDTABLEWITH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.HE BROUGHT UP HIS COMPANY'SEFFORTS -- CONTINUING TO PAYALL 15,000 EMPLOYEESIN AHOPE TO ACCELERATE THEECONOMY AND THE ((SOT))MATT MADDOX - CEO OF WYNNRESORTS "I'M ENCOURAGING OURSTATE THAT WE NEED TO BEGIN APHASED APPROACH AND GET BACK TOBUSINESS."GOVERNOR SISOLAK EXPECTEDTOMAKE THAT ANNOUNCEMENTTOMORROW WITH DETAILS OF THATROADMAP TO RECOVERY WE'LLHAVE CONTINUING COVERAGE ONTHAT ON OURWEBSITEKTNV.COM AC 13ANIN ADDITION TO EASINGRESTRICTIONS....





You Might Like

Tweets about this Miller Zell "Consumers do plan to go back to brick-and-mortar businesses coming out of this crisis. 91 % report they will retur… https://t.co/WK8vXieIAz 9 hours ago Puggsley RT @KTNV: “For a small business owner, the uncertainty is going to be harsher than any social distancing that we can provide.” https://t.co… 2 days ago KTNV Action News “For a small business owner, the uncertainty is going to be harsher than any social distancing that we can provide.” https://t.co/3blVHr4GY8 2 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Survey: 7.5M Small Businesses At Risk Of Closing As Result Of Coronavirus Pandemic



According to a survey by Main Street America, 7.5 million small businesses may be at risk of closing in the coming months, and 3.5 million of those may only have two months to stay afloat. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:34 Published 2 days ago Minority Businesses May Get Locked Out Of PPP Loans



According to Reuters, the Small Business Administration (SBA) reopened its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Monday. They are offering $310 billion dollars in loans for businesses affected by the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 3 days ago