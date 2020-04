WHERE IS MY CASH?! Nevada authorities give update on stimulus, unemployment benefits

REVEALING NEW DETAILS.....ABOUT THE DIRE FINANCIALSITUATIONS.....MANY NEVADANS ARE FACING..GOOD EVENING EVERYBODY....I'M TRICIA KEAN....TODD HAS THE NIGHT OFF..LETS GET RIGHT TO.....13 INVESTIGATES REPORTER....JOE BARTELS.HE'S LIVE.....NEAR FLAMINGO AND LAS VEGASBOULEVARD AND JOE..IT'S A CONCERNING AND SCARYTIME.... FOR ALOT OF LOCALS...THERE'S A LOT OF NEW DETAILS..FROM AUTHORITIES.TONIGHT..WE'RE TOLD..BILLIONS OF DOLLARS HAVEALREADY BEEN RELEASED FROM THEI-R-S..AND SHOULD BE HITTING BANKACCOUNTS VERY SOON..IF NOT ALREADY..AND INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS..CAN NOW APPLY FOR UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS....A FLURRY OF FINANCIAL HELP..IS NOW FLOWING THROUGH THESILVERA FLURRY OF FINANCIAL HELP..IS NOW FLOWING THROUGH THESILVER STATE..NEVADA GOVERNOR STEVESISOLAK SAYS..THE AMOUNT..OF PEOPLE OUT OF WORK..IS UNLIKE ANYTHING NEVADA HASEVER SEEN.GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA "INTHE WEEK ENDING ON APRIL 4TH,OVER 79,000 NEVADANS FILEDINITIALUNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE CLAIMS.THAT IS NEARLY NINE TIMES ASMANY INITIAL WEEKLY CLAIMS ASTHE HIGHEST WEEK IN THE GREATRECESSION,WHICH WAS 8,900 IN JANUARYBUT RUNNING MUCH..MUCH SLOWER THAN NORMAL.IT WAS A TOPIC BROUGHT UPDURING A TELEPHONE..TOWN HALL..HOSTED BY CONGRESSWOMAN SUSIELEE...SOT: ROSA MENDEZ/DEPARTMENT OFEMPLOYMENT, TRAINING ANDREHABILITATION 17:45:15 "IT ISSTILL UP AND RUNNING WHAT A LOTOF OUR CLAIMANTS AREEXPERIENCING RIGHT NOW WHEN ITRY TO GET ON AT THE SAME TIMEAS THE SYSTEM THROTTLING DOWNWHICH ALLOWS HER TO SLOW DOWNONE GIVEN TIME." A THIRD PARTY COMPANY ISBRING BROUGHT IN..TO HANDLE THE EXTRA CALLVOLUME..

AND THIS WEEK..PEOPLE WHO RECEIVE UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS..ARE ABOUT TO GET EVEN MOREHELP.TIFFANY TYLER-GARNER, DIRECTORDEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT,TRAINING AND REHABILITATION18:09:14 "BEGINNING THIS WEEKNEVADANS WILL HAVE THE BENEFITOF THE ADDITIONAL $600 PAYMENTSO INDIVIDUALS WHO ARECURRENTLY RECEIVINGUNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE WILLBEGIN THIS WEEK RECEIVING ANADDITIONAL $600." THAT BENEFIT..WILL BE PAID WEEKLY..UNTIL THE END OF JULY..ACCORDING TO UNEMPLOYMENTOFFICIALS.AND THERE'S MORE HELP..THE I-R-S..IS SENDING OUT BILLIONS OFECONOMIC STIMULUS DOLLARS FORTHOSE WHO QUALIFY..SOT: ANABEL MARQUEZ IRS LIAISON17:50:39 "ECONOMIC IMPACTPAYMENTS BEGIN ARRIVING INACCOUNTS ON FRIDAY SO FAR WE'VECALCULATED PAYMENTS TOTALINGALMOST $150 BILLION TO MILLIONSOF HOUSEHOLDS ADDITIONAL ROUNDSOF PAYMENTS WILL CONTINUEULTIMATELY HELPING 150 MILLIONAMERICANS." AND FOR THE FIRST EVER..INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS..ARE ABLE TO APPLY FORUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS THROUGHTHE STATE...AND THERE'S ANOTHER STIMULUSPACKAGE IN THE WORKS.REP.SUSIE LEE NEVADA 3RD DISTRICT17:41:14 "WE'RE WORKING ON OURNEXT RELIEF PACKAGE AS WESPEAK TO HELP HEALTHCAREWORKERS COMMUNITY HEALTHCENTERS HOSPITALS CONTINUEDHELP FOR SMALL BUSINESSES ANDALSO ARE LOCAL AND STATEGOVERNMENTS."WE HAVE ADDITIONAL DETAILS..ON WHAT YOU SHOULD DO..TO GET YOUR STIMULUS CASH..FASTER..POSTED WITH THIS STORY ON KTNVDOT COM.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK NOTGIVING ANY INDICATIO