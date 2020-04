Three Lions Pub plugs along despite soccer postponements

THE GOVERNORS ORDER FORCEDBUSINESSES ACROSS OUR AREA TOCLOSE.

BUT SOME ARE STILL ALLOWED TO STAY OPEN, AND FIGHTING THROUGH TOUGH TIMES. THIS MORNING, PETE ZERVAKIS HIGHLIGHTS A THAT GOT A ONE-TWO PUNCH BEFORE THE STAY AT HOME ORDER WAS ISSUED. IT'S A TOUGH TIME FOR RESTAURANTS AND BARS ACROSS THE STATE.

áESPECIALLY ONETHAT RELIES ON BUSINESS DURINGSPORTING EVENTS...THREE LIONS PUB IS STILL OPENFOR CARRY OUT ORDERS IN THEEVENINGS.

BUT THERE ARE NOCROWDS HERE.

ánat -cheering/game watch A BIGCHANGE FROM THE TYPICALSPRING.

THIS PLACE IS USUALLYBUZZING DURING WEEKEND,ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCERGAMES: CHRISTOPHER TINKEROWNER, THREE LIONS PUB 3:46those games were guaranteed 25-30 people in there and thenyou get the big games andwe're 100 plus SOCCER LEAGUESAROUND THE WORLD HAVE BEEN PUTON HOLD DUE TO COVID-19.

ANDTHIS SUMMER'S EUROPEAN SOCCERCHAMPIONSHIPS HAVE BEENPOSTPONED TO 2021.

OWNERCHRISTOPHER TINKER SAYS THETHREE LIONS ALREADY HAD PLANSTO SHUT THE STREET DOWN... ANDHOLD A WATCH PARTY LIKE THISONE FOR THE EURO FINAL...CHRISTOPHER TINKER OWNER,THREE LIONS PUB 5:51 when wedo a full street party,anywhere between 8 and 10thousand people show up7:45this summer, to recreate thosesales, it's impossible HEESTIMATES BUSINESS IS DOWN 60PERCENT BECAUSE OF COVID-19.LIKE SO MANY OTHER BUSINESSOWNERS... HE HOPES NORMALRETURNS SOONER - RATHER THANLATER.

CHRISTOPHER TINKEROWNER, THREE LIONS PUB 12:14hopefully business resumes asnormal, we can get our friendsback in the pub, we can allget together, get thecommunity back togethersocially as opposed to justsupporting each other from adistanceQ: PETE, IT'S GOTTA BE TOUGHTO STAY POSITIVE WHEN YOU'REDEALING WITH THESE ISSUES.TINKER TELLS ME HE IS FOCUSINGON HOW MUCH HE APPRECIATES HISNEIGHBORS IN SHOREWOOD, WHOHAVE BEEN BUYING CARRY-OUTORDERS AND GIFT CARDS INRECENT WEEKS.