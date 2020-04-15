In Unprecedented Move, Treasury Dept Makes It Look Like Your Coronavirus Relief Check Is From Trump Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:08s - Published now In Unprecedented Move, Treasury Dept Makes It Look Like Your Coronavirus Relief Check Is From Trump While Congress passed an unprecedented $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, it’s President Trump who is slapping his name on paper checks sent to individuals in another move not seen before. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains. 0

