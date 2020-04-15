Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Philadelphia Water Department To Residents: Stop Flushing Wipes

Philadelphia Water Department To Residents: Stop Flushing Wipes

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Philadelphia Water Department To Residents: Stop Flushing Wipes

Philadelphia Water Department To Residents: Stop Flushing Wipes

The department says it is seeing a flood of sanitary wipes at the city’s three Water Pollution Control Plants and 19 pumping stations.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EventHorizon314

Heather D. Petty RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Improperly discarded gloves, face masks and wipes are jamming up the city’s sewer system. Now the Philadelphia Water D… 7 hours ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia Improperly discarded gloves, face masks and wipes are jamming up the city’s sewer system. Now the Philadelphia Wate… https://t.co/NeARB2PnEU 10 hours ago

PeterKohn2

Peter Kohn RT @PlanPhilly: The Philadelphia Water Department says workers are seeing a surge of these so-called “flushable” wipes clogging up the sewe… 14 hours ago

PlanPhilly

PlanPhilly The Philadelphia Water Department says workers are seeing a surge of these so-called “flushable” wipes clogging up… https://t.co/WY1qgfYiZr 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.