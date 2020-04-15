Africa may reverse coronavirus economic damage in 2021

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published
The International Monetary Fund says Africa is expected to reverse an economic contraction linked to the fallout from the new coronavirus next year, but warns that the impact will likely be felt for years to come.

Joe Davies reports.

Africa is expected to reverse an economic contraction in 2021, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

But it warned that the impact of the global crisis is likely to linger for years to come.

Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP is on track to shrink this year by 1.6% - the lowest level on record - because of the combined effects of the lockdown and plummeting oil and commodities prices.

Growth of around 4% should follow next year, according to the IMF's regional economic outlook for Africa.

But the IMF said that firm forecasts are currently hard to make and in the event of deeper global recession, it envisions Africa's economy shrinking an additional 2.5% this year.

Economies dependent on oil and tourism are expected to be particularly hard hit.

Oil exporters could see contraction of 2.8%, the IMF report said, while travel destinations like Gambia and Seychelles - amid closed borders and canceled flights - are projected to suffer a 5.1% contraction.




