Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What You Need to Know About Medicare and COVID19

What You Need to Know About Medicare and COVID19

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:07s - Published
What You Need to Know About Medicare and COVID19

What You Need to Know About Medicare and COVID19

The global pandemic has brought more questions about personal health and health care than ever before.

People want to know what treatments are covered by their insurance plans and where to access it if necessary.

People on or near Medicare are most vulnerable to the virus, and Medicare is responding to the issue by dropping co-payments for testing and impatient treatments related to the virus.

To find out more about the benefits Jerry and Deb Dornbusch from Silver Supplement Solutions, authorized agents with Sovereign Select, join us to go over Medicare options and telemedicine.

Even though everything is physically closed, The Silver Supplements Solutions Office is still offering assistance through new channels like webinars, Facebook, Youtube, and Skype among others.

People may register for these events by giving their office a call, sending them an email or visit their website and registering by choosing a date and time and registering directly on the website.

To schedule your appointment or to find out more about their Free educational series "The Road to Medicare": call: 262-728-9311 Email : [email protected] or [email protected] or visit: www.silversup.com *A call to reserve your seat is preferred as space is limited *There is no cost for this event * This event is educational only.

*Silver Supplement Solutions LLC does not represent Medicare or any government agency *You may be directed to speak to a licensed agent Silver Supplement Solutions LLC is an authorized agent of Sovereign Select LLC an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With several insurance companies products to choose from, we offer health, life, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-728-9311 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for more information.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Medicare applications raise anxiety for seniors in pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — At greater risk from COVID-19, some seniors now face added anxiety due to delays...
Seattle Times - Published

Clever Care Health Plan launches with a holistic healing spin on Medicare Advantage programs

Angling for a slice of the multi-billion dollar Medicare Advantage market with a pitch to integrate...
TechCrunch - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CherieEd

Winter Schminter RT @Scribulatora: The automatic answer is "boo hoo". But underneath the schadenfreude should lie a little concern. Here's what we know abo… 7 seconds ago

FigFili

Fig-fili @Lukey_Dukey @amitygirll Lucas. Lucas. You know social media is something companies look at during the hiring proce… https://t.co/eVgtVknhg3 10 seconds ago

dadsdivorce

Dads Divorce Podcast: What do divorced men need to know about the stimulus checks being disbursed because of the pandemic? https://t.co/utNX6wX6Vj 34 seconds ago

CordellLaw

Cordell & Cordell Podcast: What do divorced men need to know about the stimulus checks being disbursed because of the pandemic? https://t.co/UhiMYBbsCQ 48 seconds ago

DDSotelo

David RT @WGNNews: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday that residents will be required to wear masks in public in indoor spaces.​ ht… 1 minute ago

changeangel_io

changeangel 🌈 RT @DaddyCool1991: Fundamentals & long term strategy are more important than a price. #Litecoin's fundamentals & strategy are like a garde… 2 minutes ago

w_nyoung

ً @ZOENWONWOO Oh, this is so sweet🥺💖 What else did I had? I didn't really know about it. Great! That'll make you heal… https://t.co/Gz328KUdr9 2 minutes ago

Ian39248066

Ian @peter_levy Soon as you & your hull news comes on i will be turning over to itv. Because i cannot stand this crap… https://t.co/X7aQe7tnuy 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Seniors having trouble with Medicare coverage [Video]

Seniors having trouble with Medicare coverage

During a time when their health is most at risk, many seniors are having trouble getting Medicare coverage. The main issue is getting applications processed for outpatient care.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published
Preserving Your Employee's Health Insurance Plans [Video]

Preserving Your Employee's Health Insurance Plans

Prominence Health Plan helps small businesses get through the crisis

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 07:09Published