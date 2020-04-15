Keeping Quarantine Cravings at Bay

We have all found out how many snacks we can go through while in isolation, but keeping our snacking down and avoiding cravings is important to maintaining our weight loss goals.

Dr. Ian Smith, a #1 NYT Best Selling Author, joins us to talk about his newest book Mind Over Weight: Curb Cravings, Find Motivation, and Hit Your Number in 7 Simple Steps, and how his book can help during quarantine.

To find out more about Dr. Ian Smith and his book visit: www.DrIanSmith.com Or you can follow him on social media : Twitter @DrIanSmith and Instagram @DoctorIanSmith