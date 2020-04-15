Global  

Social Services Operating during COVID 19 (4-14-20)

Social Services Operating during COVID 19 (4-14-20)
Social Services Operating during COVID 19 (4-14-20)
Social Services Operating during COVID 19 (4-14-20)

Is taking its toll on businessesbut for companies whose job it is to help people how can they still reach the people who need them most during this time of social distancing?

Kq2's kilee thomas has the answer.

The pandemic is keeping everyone inside and away from others, but for companies built to help those in need...reaching people is their job.

Local charities say the pandemic has forced them to adapt.

"we're trying something different.

Kind of a drive thru or drive up food drive.

So, if you have items at home you want to bring this way, rather than getting out or heading to our facility, you can literally just drive through the parking lot and we'll load it right into the van and keep that social distancing as well."

While the pandemic is increasing the demand for food assistance, stay at home order are causing food donations to come up short.

Second harvest says it's forced them to innovate"in addition to seeing an increase in needs, we've also had to get creative in how we precure food and distribute food."

But some companies say it's mostly business as usualthey say the major changes will come in the future "you know right now they can't get an eviction notice or shut off notices.

When this is lifted, they're gonna have to pay those bills.

So that monetary need is going to be more than food need.

So, we realize that increase is going to be even greater on us."

They say the biggest difference they've had to make is their relationships with the community"it's just different.

It's a little less relational.

Give us your name, we'll give you your bag of food or get their information later and send them on their way instead of maybe talking to them one on one on a bigger basis and find out what other needs they have.

We just kind of meet that immediate need and throw out the door."

Salvation army says once the stay at home orders are lifted, they anticipate double to triple the amount of people will be using their food pantry.

Reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas, kq2 news.

Both second harvest and salvation army are accepting food and monetary donations.

Second harvest's reverse mobile food drive goes until 7pm tonight.

