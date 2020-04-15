Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 9.1%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Chesapeake Energy, down about 38.6% and shares of Valaris down about 20.3% on the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 9.1%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Chesapeake Energy, down about 38.6% and shares of Valaris down about 20.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 8.3% as a group, led down by Express, trading lower by about 17.5% and Chicos Fas, trading lower by about 15.4%.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.