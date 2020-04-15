Wednesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Apparel Stores

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 9.1%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Chesapeake Energy, down about 38.6% and shares of Valaris down about 20.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 8.3% as a group, led down by Express, trading lower by about 17.5% and Chicos Fas, trading lower by about 15.4%.