Watch: Man who allegedly incited migrants' protest at Bandra station arrested

Mumbai police have arrested a man who reportedly incited the gathering of migrant labourers at Bandra station on Tuesday evening with his social media posts.

The accused, identified as Vinay Dubey, is a resident of Navi Mumbai and had allegedly uploaded videos on social  media demanding that arrangements be made for the safe travel of migrant labourers to their native villages.

