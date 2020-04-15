IU Health Arnett employees volunteering for redeployment to help where it's needed

Curve balls at the health care industry.

And many health care workers have to adapt to keep up with those changes.

News 18's anna darling talked with some workers from iu health arnett who volunteered to change their roles at the hospital.

"flexibility in healthcare is always of the utmost importance" many health care worker's original jobs are considered non- essential right now.

"i'm seeing patients in office just like any other provider" "my normal role is outpatient dietitian" carrie anderson worked at purdue in food service for more than 20 years before becoming a dietician.

And that experience has now come in handy.

"i told my manager that i would be willing to go work in the kitchen if they needed me because it's good to have aces in your places" anderson is now filling a role created by the coronavirus.

"they need someone with experience supervising, somebody who is serve-safe certified, someone who can make sure they are wearing their masks correctly" mallory hoy is a physicians assistant with the allergy, asthma and immunology clinic.

While that's on hold, she volunteered for redeployment into the hospital.

"i'll be helping to support the virtual hub which is essentially a program that follows up with all the outpatients that tested positive for covid so that we can maintain that contact with them and make sure they are doing ok when they go back home."

And carrie shipman works in the outpatient cardiology office.

But she's getting back to her nursing roots through redeployment to an inpatient floor.

"i am basically in orientation and training for that bedside nursing role.

So it's just getting through the shift of what those duties entail from the start to the end of the day" for them, its t being a team player, doing whatever needs to be done to fight this pandemic.

"it was a drive in me that seemed like it was the right thing to do" "i've seen colleagues in the community kind of step into positions not only so willingly but also enthusiastically.

"all of us here are willing to do whatever needs to be done to get through this together" anna darling news 18 it is unclear how long hospital workers will have to work in their new roles.

They say they will work where they are needed as long as necessary.

