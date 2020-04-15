Global  

President Obama Formally Endorses Joe Biden For Democratic Presidential Nomination

President Obama Formally Endorses Joe Biden For Democratic Presidential Nomination

President Obama Formally Endorses Joe Biden For Democratic Presidential Nomination

Democrats are uniting behind the presumptive nominee, Joe Biden, who onn Tuesday picked up the most sought-after endorsement in his party - from his former boss, President Barack Obama.

