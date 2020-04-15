Hillary Clinton On Trump's WHO Funding Decision: He Should know What 'Got Him Impeached'

⚖️Tristan Langford #Biden2020 #TeamPelosi I guarantee you that if Hillary Clinton was President right now she wouldn’t be cutting funding to the World health… https://t.co/AD4yYCsGpB 14 hours ago

Elizabeth Hartley Filliat Trump said today he is ordering an investigation of the W.H.O. while cutting off its funding (to deflect from his f… https://t.co/Du3h89VHK6 18 hours ago

JEAN MILLER RT @Jesus_andSurfer: @GJeanMiller1 Yea, Hillary Clinton would've never even questioned the WHO let alone hold funding pending an investigat… 21 hours ago

The_Truth_Isn't_Mainstream✝️🇺🇸 @GJeanMiller1 Yea, Hillary Clinton would've never even questioned the WHO let alone hold funding pending an investi… https://t.co/gnJhH1b2im 21 hours ago

Mack Barklay @tonydokoupil @PaulaReidCBS I’m sure YOU WOULD think so. It is “unexplored” like: 🔥 Hillary’s Server? 🔥 Quid Pro… https://t.co/G5hvPMo5jy 1 day ago

Max the Hunterway Lab cross @JoeySalads @realDonaldTrump You got it so wrong yes the media chief are working with the Dems. But if you follow t… https://t.co/agLo4klxaF 3 days ago