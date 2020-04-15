Global  

'MP migrant labourers to get Rs 1,000 in their accounts': CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Rs 1,000 will be given in accounts of migrant labourers.

The decision was taken to ease lives of daily wage workers during lockdown.

Migrant labourers across the country are stuck in different states.

On Tuesday, hundreds of migrant workers gathered near Mumbai's Bandra (W) bus depot.

Migrant workers demanded transport arrangements for their native places.

The daily wage labourers were out of jobs due to coronavirus lockdown.

Government and authorities have advised social distancing to contain COVID-19 spread.

India has so far recorded more than 11,000 infections and over 350 deaths.

