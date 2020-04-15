Singer Laine Hardy Gets Into His Two New Singles, “Ground I Grew Up On” & “Let There Be Country'

Laine Hardy was destined for a life in music.

It was always in the ether growing up in the state of Louisiana.

Since winning season 17 of "American Idol," Hardy has partnered with award-winning producer Michael Knox to produce new music: "Ground I Grew Up On" & "Let There Be Country." The first is an irresistible mid-tempo ballad that has Hardy waxing nostalgic about the country life.

The second is an arena-ready anthem that will have Hardy fans itching for summer.

