Covid-19: How weapons designer DRDO is helping India fight virus

DRDO developed a chamber designed & built in manner to avoid direct contact with COVID-19 patient.

COVSACK (COVID Sample Collection Kiosk) which can disinfect automatically was designed for health workers.

The shielding screen of kiosk cabin protects health workers from aerosols of patients while taking sample.

The shielding screen also minimises the use of PPE for each sample taken.

India has been fighting hard to stop the spread of coronavirus.

So far, India has recorded more than 11,000 infections and over 350 deaths.