Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Covid-19: How weapons designer DRDO is helping India fight virus

Covid-19: How weapons designer DRDO is helping India fight virus

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Covid-19: How weapons designer DRDO is helping India fight virus

Covid-19: How weapons designer DRDO is helping India fight virus

DRDO developed a chamber designed & built in manner to avoid direct contact with COVID-19 patient.

COVSACK (COVID Sample Collection Kiosk) which can disinfect automatically was designed for health workers.

The shielding screen of kiosk cabin protects health workers from aerosols of patients while taking sample.

The shielding screen also minimises the use of PPE for each sample taken.

India has been fighting hard to stop the spread of coronavirus.

So far, India has recorded more than 11,000 infections and over 350 deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.