Local small businesses feeling the impacts of COVID-19

Video Credit: WXXV
Today, President Trump is speaking to all 50 governors to gauge when each state’s leader believes it will be best to reopen for business.

- today, president trump is - speaking to all 50 governors to- gauge when each state's leader- believes it will be best to - reopen for business.- while mississippi's re- opening- date has not yet been - announced, one thing is for - certain-our local economy - and businesses have taken quite- the hit in the wake of covid-19- news 25's toni miles takes us u- behind-the-scenes at one- local business to give us a - glimpse at the overall picture- in our area.- - like many businesses, it's- been far from a picture-perfect- year for negrotto's - - - - frame &amp; art gallery in gulfport- covid-19 doesn't discriminate -- the deadly virus has cut lives- short - and cut into the bottom line of- businesses all over.- something 16-year business owne- - - - butch simpson has seen- first-hand.

- butch simpson, owner of - negrotto's frame &amp; art gallery:- " we are about 93- percent below where we were at- this time last year, so we've - done seven-percent of - our sales."

- - - for now, the gallery is closed- to the public although- appointments can be made on lin- - - - or over the phone.

Simpson can'- wait to get his two employees - back to work.

- butch simpson, owner of - negrotto's frame &amp; art gallery:- " it's not only my business, it's all small businesses.

Smal- businesses, cash flow is key.

- most of us- operate on a very tight budget.- the best thing i can say to the- people is if you can- - - - get a gift certificate, do- something - stay local, - locally-owned.

Just keep prayin- this will - be over soon."

- - - toni miles, news 25: " federal assistance, such as the payment- protection program- and sba loans are helping many- local businesses stay afloat- - - - now, and hopefully when looking- at the big picture."

Adele lyons, mississippi gulf - coast chamber of commerce ceo: - - - - the good news we're hearing is- businesses are starting to get- those loans.

The ppp- program, which is mainly focuse- on payroll and bringing folks - back on to work.- we're hearing from several of - our members and businesses that- - - - they have gotten their funds.

- now they're ready to start- implementing their- plan.

Again, it is going to tak- a little time to bring people - - - - back on but those but those are- doing what they're supposed to- do."

Butch simpson, owner of - negrotto's frame &amp; art gallery:- " the people of south mississippi are




