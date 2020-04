Today is not tax day Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 2 weeks ago Today is not tax day Today is not tax day as the filing deadline has been pushed back to July, 43% of Americans are waiting to file.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Today is not tax day THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT EXTENDEDTHE FILING DEADLINE.....TO JULY -15-TH.THE IDEA IS......TO HELP EASE ANY FINANCIALBURDEN......CAUSED BY THE CORONAVIRUS.A RECENT HARRIS POLLSHOWS....THAT ABOUT -43- PERCENT OFAMERICANS ARE TAKINGADVANTAGE.....OF THAT EXTRA TIME.YOU MIGHT WANT TO FILE SOONERTHAN LATER......IF YOU THINK YOU'RE GETTING AREFUND.PROCESSING THOSE.....TAKES ABOUT -3- WEEKS.THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS







You Might Like