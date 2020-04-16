State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright speaks on schools

About schools... and today the state superintendent of education held a press conference speaking on the governor's decision and moving forward... w-t-v-a's kayla thompson is live with more on the conference... dr. carey wright spoke about several topics in this conference today... but the thing she says the department is focusing on is distance learning... "i want to thank him for putting the safety of our students, staff, and community first."

State superintendent of education dr. carey wright said in wednesday conference call that she agrees with governor's decision to close schools for the rest of the semester... and the mississippi department of education is working to make sure students have the necessary resources for distance learning... ""there are places in our rural community that don't have access to broadband.

They don't have access to the internet and i think that's something we need to address across the state."

The problem is not just in rural mississippi.

The same goes for some in cities like tupelo.

"we're finding a significant gap in turns of equity students who don't have access to internet."

But the state's public schools will get a share of the federal stimulus money prompted by the coronavirus.

And the leader of those schools indicated that may be a turning point on a problem facing the magnolia state when it comes to accessing the world wide web.

